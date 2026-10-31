Recently, on X, Libs of TikTok provided a few of the deviant, un-American, incoherent ramblings James Talarico has emitted in his political career, to wit:

1. "God is non-binary."

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2. "Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes. In fact, there are six."

3. "I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity."

4. "Radicalized white men are the greatest domestic terrorist threat in our country."

5. "Our system of policing is deeply broken. We must replace it with something new and something better."

This is only a very small sample — very small — of Talarico-isms. Texas, are you listening?

It is difficult for me to believe that my native Lone Star State has gone so brain-dead as to elect a man like James Talarico. There are pockets of depravity in Texas (Austin, some areas in the bigger cities, etc.), but those places are not the majority of the state (I hope), and for the most part, the people of Texas have shown reasonably good sense in their political decisions. There are some notable — notable — exceptions to that: Lyndon Johnson, the Bush family, James Hogg, who named his daughter “Ima” (he didn’t have a daughter named “Ura”), and a few others. But no place is perfect, not even Texas.

What frightens me is that the people of the state — the Democrats — would even nominate a man like Talarico. Ok, Lyndon Johnson was as crooked, as smarmy, a vote-buyer as America has ever produced; but he wasn’t a James Talarico. The far-left trend of so much of America has influenced Texas, too, I’m sorry to see and say.

Can Talarico win? I don’t think so, but I must admit I’m concerned. As I recently asked on Townhall (read it here), are there enough God-fearing, patriotic Americans left to save the country, and that question applies to Texas as well. When Texas falls, folks, that might be the final blow for America. California and the West Coast, along with New York and New England, are hopeless. Texas is an Atlas which “middle America” needs, and if/when it goes blue, the Democratic Party will be in control of nearly all the major, powerful states in the nation. There is still hope for Florida and Ohio, but they aren’t strong enough to overcome the combined weight of New England, the Left Coast, and Texas. For Democrats, it will then only be a matter of cowering the rest of the peons in America into submission. Then the godless Democrats will have the totalitarian control they crave.

Of course, we still have guns. But they’d have the military. Whether the Left would be able to take totalitarian control without a civil war is a good, though frightening, question. The Left has shown, all over the world, that they don’t care how many dead bodies they must crawl over to get to the top, and countless millions of Americans, with their guns, will die before submitting to communist and atheist tyranny. Whether there would be a civil war or not, the end result would be the same — America becoming another communist hellhole.

The Marxists said, well over 100 years ago, that they intended to take over the whole world. We smirked at that when the Soviet Union collapsed, and we thought the war was won. “The end of history,” Francis Fukuyama wrote in 1992, “democracy is victorious.” But he, and we, were wrong (though I thought at the time the guy was crazy). Marxism has come back stronger than ever, and most Americans have been totally unable — or unwilling — to see it, or to resist it. And if they don’t see it soon, Marxism will fulfill its goals.

Texas, are you awake? Are you listening?

Is this what America has really become, or are the people just not paying attention? "No, I don't agree with Democrats, I just hate Donald Trump"? Why do they despise Trump so much that they’d vote for hate-America Democrats? He's not perfect, no human is, but he isn't the devil, either. Have this many Americans truly become degenerate, promiscuous, God-hating, child-destroying, socialists and communists? Is that what our country (the majority, not all of us) has really changed into? If so, it's sickening, and I want no part of it.

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But then, if this is now America, and I can’t tolerate it, where would I go? What place in the world is any better? What country today is truly based on virtuous freedom and not government oppression and dependence? What country’s government doesn't tax, regulate, and tyrannize its citizens into submission and slavery? What do I do, move to the middle of Antarctica where nobody can find me?

Well, I’m going to keep fighting to save my country, that’s what I intend to do. But my point is, what will I do if I lose? I lived 10 years in communist China, and that’s one of the major reasons I fight so hard against the Democratic Party. I’ve lived it, and I don’t want it for America. But how can I get people to see that?

I know we all love America and want to save her. But can we, honestly? These leftist communists aren’t going to all of a sudden change their hearts and become God-fearing, virtuous, American patriots. And sadly, we’d probably have to convert a lot of Republicans, too, at least back to God. Is this the kind of America we want to live in? If we lose big in these midterms, and then in 2028, will it finally be time to bring up the “s” word again (“secession”), and have a serious discussion about it?

Or will we become resigned to cowering, and accept living in James Talarico’s America?

Texas, are you listening to Talarico? My native people, are a majority of you really that deaf and blind?

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: “Whitewater,” “River Bend,” “Return to River Bend,” “Allie’s Dilemma,” and “Kendrick and other stories.” Follow me on X: @thailandmkl.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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