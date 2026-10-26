The Problem Is: Are There Enough of Us Left?

There are certainly still millions of God-fearing, patriotic Americans remaining in the country. And they’ll vote next week. But the question has become: Are there enough of us left to save the nation?

Advertisement

To too many Americans, politics and politicians have become the do-all and end-all for the country. To them, government is the new Messiah, and the people who work in it are our only hope and saviors. Thus, "electing the right people" is the redemption of the nation. Countless Americans have now been taught to look at the world horizontally, at fallible, carnal, secular humans who have virtually no wisdom to deliver us, rather than looking up where the only answers are truly found.

Politicians are the people who got us into this mess in the first place, weak, unwise, worldly people who didn't have the intestinal fortitude to stand up and say "No! Absolutely not!" to evil, and often were, and are, the driving force behind it. We can blame the people of America for electing such rodents in the first place, but that's my whole point — are there enough people left in the country who know what evil truly is, and who know that "the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom" is the only way to save America? Are there even enough Republicans or conservatives who know it? Hopefully, but questionable.

Just look at what has happened to America in my lifetime: 70 years of turning our backs on God. Nearly every evil has increased, not diminished — adultery, fornication, abortion, rising divorce rates, illegitimacy, homosexuality, transgenderism, child mutilation, same sex marriage, drug abuse, crime, the “f” word. Some of this stuff didn’t even exist when I was a child, and if it did, we barely noticed it because it wasn’t widespread and it was hidden, and certainly not condoned.

But notice — and this is very important — this degeneration has been gradual, slow, encroaching, bit by bit, the frog in the pot thing. And, as the “greatest generation” died out to be replaced by “boomers” and “millennials,” these evils began to be accepted by the American people as part of our moral “zeitgeist.” Too many people, including so-called “conservatives,” either consent to them as “moral,” or hardly fight them at all anymore. The true tragedy in America today is not that there is so much evil in the country, but that the evil has been approved by the vast majority of people, including hordes of “conservatives.” Over half of Americans believe that a woman has the “right” to stop the life of her unborn child; it’s not “evil” anymore. This, and all the other things I mentioned above, are commonplace now, agreeable to the masses, and that is a horrible condition for any nation to be in. Leftist evil is now mainstream in America, and getting rid of it appears impossible.

Again, I ask: Are there enough of us left to do it?

The Left and the godless continue their relentless creeping into, and assault on, American society, with imaginations straight out of hell, and they constantly pour new vile, putrid behavior into the cauldron. Some of us scream for a little while, but the new evil doesn't go away and is soon accepted into the mainstream of the American culture, even on the “right.” Politics and economics, not morality, are the gig. Things like transgenderism, same-sex marriage, “gender affirming care,” etc., are here to stay. If the country had had its head on straight, there would have been an overwhelming, overpowering, undefeatable tidal wave of protest against these evils to obliterate them from the face of the earth — which certainly would have happened if anybody had suggested or even thought about them when I was a child. Even so-called "science," one of the biggest fields of deceit, decadence, and lying on this planet today, has come to the defense of transgenderism and its attendant issues. And again, even many “conservatives” have begun to accede to these things as permissible or…

Advertisement

Or, maybe there just aren’t enough of us left anymore to turn the country around. That seems to be the case, and unless there is a huge, and totally unexpected awakening in the next week, we aren’t going to see that revolution in the midterms. Indeed, the creeping will probably continue.

What frightens and saddens me is that so many so-called conservatives have caved to the secular vision of the world and that humans are the final, ultimate authority on good and evil. A couple of weeks ago, I was scanning some of the comments to one of my articles and had someone — and I think he was a “conservative”—claiming that he was an atheist and making some attacks on the Bible. I just threw up my hands and wanted to quit. If our own people don’t know the source of the evil we are fighting, how do we ever expect to defeat it? We can’t, and we won’t.

Truth does not change; it cannot change because God does not, and cannot, change. Our perception of truth might change (i.e., we might learn what it really is), but that’s not the same thing as saying “truth” changes, because it doesn’t. I’m 72 years old now, and I stand in exactly the same place I stood 50 years ago; I have certainly learned much over the past 50 years, but the truth I learned 50 years ago is as valid today as it was then. But that’s not the “evolving,” “progressive” world we live in now, and thus many Americans will accept and approve of things that would have horrified them a generation ago. Is that the country we want? Well, it’s the one we’ve got.

Advertisement

No, we’re not dead yet. But are there enough of us left to return America to virtue and righteousness?

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.