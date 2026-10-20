We Need People Control, Not Gun Control

From Libs of TikTok on X recently: “BREAKING: Two dead, multiple injured after an individual drove a truck through a soccer game in Kansas.”

Enough of this “gun control” stuff, people. It’s time we had some “car control.” How many people have been killed or injured in recent times by some nut driving his automobile into a crowd? We need to pass some more “car control” laws, maybe ban automobiles completely so only government and the military will have them. I’m really surprised some Democrat hasn’t already suggested this.

Advertisement

But, naturally, it’s ok to use a car to run over ICE agents….

I’m being facetious, of course. But cars (and knives, and other objects besides guns) are being used to kill people. But it’s only when a gun is used that the liberals come out of the woodwork and scream for more “gun control” laws. It’s as predictable as the eastern sunrise.

But fortunately, in America, government doesn’t yet have the power or authority to ban firearms, as it does in totalitarian countries like China. As Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas so wisely said, the Constitution’s Second Amendment doesn't grant the right to bear arms; it assumes the right exists, like every God-given right. And thus, government cannot take that right away from us. The Second Amendment clearly states that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Any right government grants, it can take away; and that’s what the Left and Democrats want. But government cannot take away our constitutional, God-given rights. That’s America. Or used to be.

But the issue is not the gun anyway. The Left wants all the guns so they can have all the power. “Power out of the barrel of a gun.” That’s all this amounts to.

More gun control is not the answer. We need more people control, i.e., get this country back to teaching godly morality and virtue in our schools instead of atheistic materialism with its relativistic, self-centered, human-defined “morality.” Godly, virtuous people will not murder other people. But, again, godly morality is not what the Left wants; indeed, it’s the exact opposite of their desires because godly people won’t need much government, and more government is exactly what the Left craves. Ask Zohran Mandami.

The reason we have laws (and government) is to prevent evil people from doing harm to others. Otherwise, little government would be needed. As James Madison said, if all men were angels, we wouldn't need government. The problem is the Left has convinced us that angels don't exist, and so since there are no angels, we shouldn’t be surprised to see a surplus of demons around. The more evil people become, the more laws we’re going to need to control them. And that is a conundrum in modern America, even with gun control. Thanks to the Left and their godless, evil-producing immorality, we have an ever-increasing number of monsters in society, thus government needs to pass more laws to control them. But that’s my point — people control laws are what we need, not more gun control. Don’t blame the gun.

Advertisement

A gun has never hurt anybody of its own volition. Indeed, a gun has no volition; it cannot think, will, or act of its own accord. If a gun sits on a desk — forever — it will never, on its own, hurt anyone. Only the evil person who picks up the gun (or knife, or car) can use an inanimate object to hurt others. So, it’s not more gun control laws that are needed; it’s people control. We need to restrict the evil people that use guns, not the guns that they use. You can’t tell a gun what to do. It won’t listen, and it couldn’t hear you anyway.

A gun is simply an inanimate object that can be used for either good or evil. Most inanimate objects can be used either way. A knife can be used for good or evil. A car can be used for good or evil. John Wick used a “f*****g pencil” to kill three people. Pencils can be used for good or evil. You don't blame the pencil when some gargoyle uses it for evil purposes.

But of course, the issue with guns is that the Left wants them so that the government will have all of them and will thus have all the power. They don’t want you shooting back. They don’t care much about knives (over 1,500 people in America were killed with “cutting instruments” in 2024). Don’t take a knife to a gun fight. The Left will let you have knives; they just want all the guns. That way they can be good communists.

Advertisement

It’s critical to understand that the Left doesn't want to restrain evil people. What they can’t stand is people imbibing and practicing godly morality, because the less evil there is in the world, the less government will be necessary to “control” it. And totalitarian government is the essence of leftist ideology. So, it is in their vested interest to promote as much evil as possible and to prevent people from protecting themselves, which is something a gun or a knife can do. The more evil, the more government. So, blame the gun, don’t convert the sinner.

But this is exactly why America’s Founding Fathers told us that we need a virtuous people. The more virtuous the people are, the less government they will need, and the less evil they will do. But a virtuous, godly people is anathema to the Left. So, teach atheism and perversion, not the Ten Commandments, in schools. That will produce the evil leftists want, and the government power they crave.

It is no surprise Democrats encourage promiscuity, licentiousness, perversion, and every other kind of debauchery; resultant evil gives them an excuse to take away people's guns, and thus government will end up with totalitarian power.

People can be taught; guns can’t.

Advertisement

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.