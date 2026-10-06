Government Gets to Decide What You Need for a 'Dignified Life'

They will say anything to get a vote. They will lie endlessly with absolutely no conscience at all. These people are totally amoral, but in one sense, they are very smart. They can make their lies sound so good. And the sad thing is, there are millions upon millions upon millions of Americans who simply do not have the intelligence and perception to see through what is happening. And the rest of us have to suffer because of it.

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Here is Zohran Mamdani’s latest whopper, his most recent attempt to create a totalitarian city, state, and nation. For this is indeed a pure recipe for totalitarianism. He said, “It’s the government’s job to give you everything you need to lead a dignified life.” I wonder if he really believes that. I doubt it. The only thing that man cares about is himself. Like most politicians.

Mamdani’s words, to the shoe-sized IQs who listen to him, sound wonderful, and no doubt Democrats, those who love government, and those who truly have no dignity or pride and are willing to live as parasites off others (I repeated myself three times) will love it. But his message is a recipe for theft and, more than that, for totalitarian government. Which is, of course, what Democrats, those who love government, etc., etc., truly want.

As I have said countless times before, history clearly demonstrates that millions of people prefer dependence and slavery to individual responsibility and personal rewards. And that is true in America now. That isn’t the way our country was founded; it isn’t what our Founders wanted the country to be. But it is what America has become. Sadly, too often in history, maybe always, power triumphs over freedom.

Folks, a lie is no good if it doesn’t at least sound plausible, or if it doesn’t present some unreachable, unrealistic utopian vision that countless people will (amazingly) believe in. Adolf Hitler made his socialist Nazi lies delectable to the people of Germany, and they swallowed them hook, line, and sinker. They fell for his lies. And boy, did they fall.

Notice what Mamdani said. “It’s the government’s job to give you everything you need…” Everything? Well, but guess who will get to decide the “everything” you “need”? Will YOU make that decision, or will some government bureaucrat or politician make it for you? The answer to that question is pretty self-evident.

And guess who will get to decide what a “dignified life” consists of? You got it — the government will. The government will decide “everything” you “need” for a “dignified life,” and then give it to you. If that isn’t total control of your life, if that isn’t totalitarianism, please define the term for me. And if that’s what you want, then don’t ever condemn the Confederate slaveholder again. The only difference is, people are deliberately putting themselves into slavery to the government.

Hmm. Here’s an interesting question: is it “freedom” to deliberately choose to be a slave? Well, regardless, millions of people do it.

But to continue with Mamdani’s socialist slavery… guess how this “need” will be accomplished? Where does government get the resources to provide “everything” people “need”? Only by forcibly taking those resources (money) away from other people. This is exactly what thieves do. They decide everything they need for a dignified life, and they aren’t terribly concerned about the people from whom they get what they “need” and what those people might need for a “dignified life.” Politicians like Mamdani are nothing but thieves masquerading under a false rubric of a “caring politician.”

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Oh, and how much of a cut of that which government will take from others for your “need” do you think Mamdani and his government cronies will decide they need? Who do you think will get first dibs? I mean, the politician and bureaucrat also have a need for a dignified life, don’t they? And I’ll bet you Elon Musk’s last bottom dollar that the politician’s “need” will be greater than YOUR need.

Lefty, let me ask you a couple of questions: Would you want Donald Trump “deciding” everything you need for a “dignified life”? Do you even want Trump deciding what a “dignified life” is for you? Then why do you think millions of us don’t want Zohran Mamdani — or any other government politician or bureaucrat — deciding for us?

Actually, Mamdani is totally wrong about what government’s “job” is. Not only is it not in the American Constitution (which he couldn’t care less about, of course), government’s real “job” — its only job — is to provide the framework of law and protection of property whereby individuals can freely and virtuously pursue “everything they need for a dignified life.” Government could never provide everything everyone thinks they need for a “dignified life”; the idea is preposterous. People would never agree on the “everything” they need, or what a “dignified life” consists of. I think, to have a “dignified life,” I need a 200-foot yacht and a mansion on the North Shore of Oahu. And then the yearly income to keep all that up. Do you think government would go along with that?

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Mamdani’s tripe is nothing more than more lies from a Democrat, more “sound good rhetoric” designed to buy as many votes as possible. And the gullible and parasites will no doubt fall for it.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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