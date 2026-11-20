Poland's Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamyz confirmed that Poland was hit by two Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles this morning.

BREAKING:



Poland’s Defense Minister @KosiniakKamysz confirms that Poland was struck by 2 Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles this morning.



A third object also struck Poland, but it’s still unclear whether exactly what it was at this moment. pic.twitter.com/NQHOdZECpP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 20, 2026

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According to The Guardian, a jet-powered drone also crashed in Poland during Russian air attacks on Ukraine that took place "amid major Western military exercises by allied countries."

Od pierwszych sygnałów o zmasowanym rosyjskim ataku na Ukrainę Wojsko Polskie monitorowało sytuację. Pierwsze alerty uruchomiono już o godz. 1:40. Następnie aktywowano naziemne systemy obrony powietrznej i poderwano dyżurne pary myśliwców.



W działaniach uczestniczyły polskie… — Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (@KosiniakKamysz) November 20, 2026

The post reads:

From the first reports of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish Armed Forces monitored the situation. The first alerts were activated at 1:40 a.m. Ground-based air defense systems were then activated, and standby fighter pairs were scrambled. Polish F-16s, Swedish Gripens, a Saab reconnaissance aircraft and a Dutch MRTT aerial refueling aircraft took part in the operation. During the attack, Russian objects violated Polish airspace. Authorities recovered debris in three locations: Mołodycz, Rudnik nad Sanem and Nowy Lipowiec.No one was harmed in Poland as a result of these events!

The incidents were reported in Nowy Lipowiec, Mołodycz, and Rudnik nad Sanem in southeastern Poland — between 30 and 60 miles from Nowa Dęba, where those military exercises are taking place.

Video showed the missiles hitting parts of Poland.

BREAKING: Russian Kh-101 Cruise Missile Reportedly Enters Polish Airspace



An explosion was captured on CCTV at approximately 6:35 AM near Chmielek, in eastern Poland’s Biłgoraj County.



Monitoring channels identified a Russian Kh-101 long-range cruise missile crossing into… pic.twitter.com/W4FybrWLD7 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) November 20, 2026

🚨🇵🇱 MORE VISUAL EVIDENCE EMERGES OF EXPLOSION NEAR CHMIELEK, POLAND — RUSSIAN KH-101 CLAIM REMAINS UNCONFIRMED



Additional CCTV footage has emerged showing a powerful flash and explosion near Chmielek, eastern Poland, approximately 46 km from the Ukrainian border, during… https://t.co/4hM5X9S8aQ pic.twitter.com/lN8OKbzV3A — Nova Intel (@intel_nova) November 20, 2026

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incident "an intentional provocation" by Russia

Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the attacks.

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