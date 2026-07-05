California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on “X”: “Something is fundamentally broken when we can mint trillionaires while millions of Americans still can’t afford healthcare. It’s time for a national billionaire tax to end corporate tax loopholes and build an economy that actually works for the working people.” “The leech has two daughters—give and give” (Proverbs 30:15).

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Prediction: the next time Democrats get power nationally, they will pass a “billionaire tax.” And it will do absolutely nothing to help the “working people” of America. But it will help them buy more votes and keep more people in slavery to government.

Does the reader notice how incredibly disingenuous and deceitful Newsom is in the above quote? He obviously believes that the majority of his listeners have no ability to think at all, and he is probably correct about that.

What Newsom and the Democrats want, of course, is a national, government-run, single-payer healthcare system, à la Canada and Europe. And, since government-caused inflation continues to drive healthcare costs skyward, they will probably eventually get it because only the government will be able to go in deep enough debt to afford it. And the billionaires won’t pay for it—too many of them are Democrats and will limit the damage done to themselves. The “working people” of America will pay for this single-payer system, and it will cost them far more than they are paying now.

Notice some of the deceptions in Newsom’s statement. “We can mint trillionaires.”

I seriously doubt that trillionaire, Elon Musk, got his trillion from a government minting office. He earned his money the hard way—by working, not by using force—taxation—or the printing press to get it. But saying nice things about becoming rich through hard work doesn’t buy votes. And buying votes is all Gavin Newsom is trying to do here: win the Democrat Party’s nomination for President in 2028.

And did you notice the incredibly slick sleight-of-hand that Newsom pulled? He talked only about “minting trillionaires” and said nothing about the uncountable trillions of dollars American governments—national, state, and local—have spent over the last 60+ years. And the $39+ trillion the feds are currently in debt is, frankly, just a small percentage of that. And after all those uncountable trillions spent, look at the results. There are more homeless people than ever. The poverty rate is still in double digits. Crime is worse. American education scores are way down. Moral decadence is skyrocketing. And we still have a “healthcare crisis.”

Governor Newsom, how much money is it going to take to solve all these problems? Can you give us an exact figure, give us something to aim at, rather than just throwing out another nebulous “billionaire tax,” money that you politicians will waste and never ultimately make things better for “working people”?

Governor Newsom, after all these eternal trillions we’ve given you politicians to solve these problems, and you haven’t been able to do it, why should we give you more? Is it at least possible that the problem is not money, but something else? That our whole government welfare system is what is “fundamentally broken,” because, as James Madison said, ”Charity is no part of the legislative duty of the government?" That it’s not something, fundamentally, that government can do well? And if the past 60+ years, and endless trillions of dollars, haven’t taught us that, then what can history teach us?

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And the Supreme Court just potentially added how many millions more “Americans” permanently onto the welfare rolls at taxpayer expense with its birthright citizenship decision. *Sigh*

I remind you, folks, of something that will never change, and is destroying the country: “When the people find they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.” - Benjamin Franklin

“The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public's money.” -Alexis de Tocqueville

“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy.” -Historian Alexander Fraser Tytler.

That’s history, folks. Each of those quotes above was written at least, or almost, 100 years ago by men who weren’t living in the “welfare state” system America currently has, but who looked at history and saw the consequences of such a system. Our Founders knew it, which is why they did not put a “charity,” welfare system in the Constitution as a power of the national government.

But how many times—how many times—have I written in these articles that we learn nothing from history? Actually, I’m just quoting Hegel: “History teaches us that men learn nothing from history.”

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But that’s all to the benefit of crooked, megalomaniac politicians like Gavin Newsom.

Politicians can build, or they can destroy—that’s the power government has had all through history. If they are righteous, God-fearing, humble, and point people to virtuous living, they can build. If they are selfish, secular, power-seeking, and think they have the answers without God, they will destroy. The latter is now America’s situation.

“The grave, the barren womb, the earth that is not satisfied with water—and the fire never says, ‘Enough!’” (Proverbs 30:16). And the wise man could have added one more item to that list—politicians like Gavin Newsom.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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