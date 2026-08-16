Trump Orders Hegseth to Scale Back Joint Military Exercises With South Korea

President Donald Trump has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” the U.S.’s joint military exercises with South Korea.

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday, saying that taxpayers foot the bill for the expensive military exercises. It’s too late to cancel the exercises, but it’s possible to shrink them, he said.

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The exercises "send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile" to North Korea, Trump said.

Trump said that the South Korean president refused to help them denuclearize Iran.

NEW: Trump announced that the U.S. will cut back on joint military exercises with South Korea, argues that the practice can “send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile” to North Korea.



POTUS added that NK “unthreatening and respectful” under his presidency. pic.twitter.com/HdLplRSkx2 — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) August 16, 2026

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea. These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful. Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises! While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, “No thanks!”









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TRUMP SAYS ASKED PENTAGON TO CUT MILITARY DRILLS WITH S.KOREA — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 16, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has ordered Sec. Pete Hegseth to MASSIVELY REDUCE military exercises with South Korea, based on his solid relationship with Kim Jong Un



47 also says South Korea ABANDONED him in Iran 👀



“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of… pic.twitter.com/MSIDHkn3dz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 16, 2026

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has announced that he has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to substantially reduce any future joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, calling them “totally inappropriate and hostile” to North Korea, who he claims… pic.twitter.com/CFchwI6Ima — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 16, 2026

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump on Truth Social: “Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea. These exercises are not only… pic.twitter.com/qPbL4MY9QD — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 16, 2026

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JUST IN - Trump says he is unhappy U.S. is participating in joint military exercises with South Korea, instructs Secretary of War, to "substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises!" adding that South Korea declined an invitation to join U.S. in the "Denuclearization of the… pic.twitter.com/y9Ubb7mzEp — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 16, 2026

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