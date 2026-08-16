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Trump Orders Hegseth to Scale Back Joint Military Exercises With South Korea

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Aug 16, 2026 5:43 PM
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Trump Orders Hegseth to Scale Back Joint Military Exercises With South Korea
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

President Donald Trump has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” the U.S.’s joint military exercises with South Korea. 

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday, saying that taxpayers foot the bill for the expensive military exercises. It’s too late to cancel the exercises, but it’s possible to shrink them, he said. 

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The exercises "send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile" to North Korea, Trump said. 

Trump said that the South Korean president refused to help them denuclearize Iran

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea. These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful. Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises! While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, “No thanks!”

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | NORTH KOREA | PETE HEGSETH | SOUTH KOREA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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