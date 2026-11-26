Last week, the Boston City Council engaged in another one of the "progressive" Left's performative exercises in intellectual idiocy. On Nov. 18, Councilor Benjamin Weber and 11 of his compatriots cosponsored a resolution to declare Thanksgiving Day a "National Day of Mourning."

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The resolution passed. It is purely ceremonial, so it has no legal impact. But it is a damning statement of where we are as a country. So many of the nation's problems are attributable to a shocking ignorance and lack of appreciation for all the things we enjoy as a people — many of which the rest of the world lacks.

Take life expectancy, for example. The average life expectancy in the United States is approximately 80 years, higher than the global average of 73 years. The life expectancy on the continent of Africa is closer to 64 years.

And then there is personal liberty. Americans are among the freest people on the planet. Our Constitution protects our religious freedom, our freedom of speech, our right to vote and the right to defend ourselves, and it provides protection against the abuses of federal and state governments. We can criticize the government and other powerful people. We can travel freely within and among the states. We can leave the country and go abroad if we are so inclined. We choose our jobs. We can marry and have children — or opt not to. We can own property, start a business, change careers. We read what we want, watch what we want, listen to what we want.

And although America's grievance mongers love to harp on about "the patriarchy" and "white supremacy," predominantly white Western nations like the United States, the entire British Empire, Britain and France abolished slavery in the 19th century. By contrast, the Global Slavery Index estimates that upwards of 50 million people live in slavery today — either in forced labor or forced marriages (or both) — and the greatest prevalence of modern-day slavery is in African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries, where "Black and brown" people enslave each other and women have few or no rights.

Americans as a people also enjoy incredible prosperity, a fact that seems to be lost on many of those who live here. According to the U.S. Census, the poverty rate in the United States was 10.2 percent. But that doesn't give an accurate picture. According to the Brookings Institute, even low-income Americans have broad access to basic staples and infrastructure. In Africa, somewhere between a third and 40 percent live in extreme poverty, without access to electricity or clean water. Virtually no one in the United States lacks access to a toilet. But across the planet, more than 3 billion people have no access to safe sanitation or a private toilet or latrine.

Americans have access to the greatest varieties and amount of food anywhere on Earth. We have incredible technologies that have improved the quality of our lives, and many of them were invented here. And although our healthcare is expensive (more about that in a different column), the quality of that care — particularly for traumatic injury — is some of the best in the world. American cancer patients have higher post-diagnosis survival rates than do our peers in other highly developed nations.

One would think that there would be widespread recognition of the many ways in which life in the United States is a blessing, to be appreciated, preserved and shared — especially on Thanksgiving.

But everywhere we look, organized protests, school curricula and academic scholarship promote the fallacy that America and other Western nations deserve scorn and that their political and economic systems should be dismantled. And here come the Democratic Socialists, the antifa anarchists and the communists, selling the snake oil that private enterprise is bad and that top-down control of economics, all means of production, property and healthcare should be in the hands of government. And the perennially disgruntled and ungrateful cheer them on, willfully oblivious to the countless ways those systems have failed everywhere they have been tried.

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Entrepreneurial capitalism is far superior to any kind of collectivism. But there is a widespread misunderstanding about why. The conventional view is that capitalism is better because capitalists are smarter than everyone else, innovators are more visionary, and entrepreneurs are just better at running things.

But that's not really accurate. Capitalism succeeds and collectivism fails for the same reason — because of people's errors, mistakes and failures.

I'll elaborate.

All humans make mistakes. They act on failed assumptions, make decisions with incomplete information, or ignore inconvenient facts because of their own biases. Or, sometimes, they're just unlucky.

In a capitalist system, when people make mistakes, their businesses and other endeavors fail. But where there are many companies that compete to provide goods and services, if one fails, others can take its place. And many companies can be successful because they can diversify, specialize, be creative and innovate. This both improves quality and increases the variety of goods and services available to the public.

In a collectivist system, when people make mistakes, you get catastrophic failure because there is no diversity of ownership or strategy and no alternative decisions or competing practices. Because every aspect of the system is controlled by a handful of people, when their decisions are wrong, the entire system collapses.

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There are too many examples to list, but here are two recent ones: The Ethiopian famine of the mid-1980s (think of the famous "Live Aid" concert and "USA for Africa" musical fundraisers) killed more than 1 million people and displaced hundreds of thousands more. The socialist Derg regime had nationalized all rural property in 1975. By 1984, 100 percent of farmland was owned by the government, whose policies controlled the entire agricultural sector of the Ethiopian economy. When those policies failed, the entire country's agricultural production collapsed.

Venezuela is similar. When Hugo Chavez was elected president in 1998, Venezuela was the wealthiest country in South America, attributable largely to enormous oil reserves. Chavez kicked out all international companies and systematically nationalized companies and entire industries in the early 2000s. Chavez promised a socialist paradise, and the government was able to fund generous social programs while the international price of oil was high. But when the global price for oil dropped, the Chavista government found itself broke. One by one, entire industries collapsed. Inflation reached 130,000 percent. By 2020, 94.5 percent of the country's population was living in poverty. There was no food, no medicine, no basic staples of life.

America isn't perfect. No place is. But our form of government and our economic system have provided incomparable liberty and prosperity. We would do well to be thankful for it and hold fast to it, before we lose it.

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