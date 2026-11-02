Your Vote for the Republicans Is a Vote Against Tyranny

You need to go vote for every Republican on your ballot. The election Tuesday isn’t going to be the breaking point for this little experiment we call the “United States of America,” but if the Democrats substantially improve their position, it could haul us a long way down the dark road they seem intent on following to its dead end. And it is a dead end, not only for the country but perhaps for a lot of people, as early as 2029. That may sound alarmist to the Color Revolution Deniers™, but facts are facts. I got grief recently from a glorified blog nobody reads because I was amplifying @DataRepublican’s horrifying research revelations about a potential color revolution here in the United States. Apparently, warning people not to do things that could lead to civil conflict is somehow the same as advocating civil conflict. It’s not.

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You can see the problem – our enemies have abandoned reason, and when you can’t reason your way into a political solution, all that leaves is raw power. If they take power, they don’t intend to ever give it up. Oh, they hide what they want to do in a web of lies about how they’re protecting “Our Democracy” or fighting “disinformation” because they don’t want to admit the obvious truth, which is that they believe they should rule and the hell with the rest of us. You look around the globe, and you’re already seeing it as the globalist left establishment fails and flails and desperately seeks to keep control. In Brazil, the communists squeaked out a win through rank cheating and barely missed arresting the guy who ran against them for the crime of running against them. In Poland this week, the left tried a coup – we’ll see how that turns out. Lawfare is underway against the leader of the largest party in France, and in Germany, the government is spying on an upstart party, with the left demanding it be banned outright. You can get arrested for saying things in Britain. They’re less subtle in Romania; they just overturned a whole election when the people voted wrong.

What New York Times best-selling author @DataRepublican discovered was a collection of fired government employees, former military and intelligence types, politicians, and media, all conspiring to launch a campaign to delegitimize the government such that it falls and they take over. The target is the Trump administration, if you’re not paying attention. Apparently, we’re not allowed to elect unapproved people. Of course, Donald Trump got legitimacy by being elected.

But we all know what this is about. When you’re for delegitimizing the elected government, you’re not a real fan of democracy, even if you call yourself a Democrat. Their strategy is to create a sense of crisis through violence, lawfare, and propaganda in order to eventually bring down the legitimate government. It also involves using leftist power bases, like governorships in blue states, and even foreign governmental organizations and NGOs, to isolate and undermine the Trump administration. They are particularly interested in drawing a forceful response from Donald Trump, including implementing the Insurrection Act to crush the violence the Democrats sow, which they would use to further delegitimize his presidency. Propaganda is important too – they already treat Trump as illegitimate and the Supreme Court as illegitimate too. Of course, once they take power, the persecutions begin, and they’ll never give up power again voluntarily.

You can see how much easier this would be with a bunch of Democrats holding the House and the Senate; if you are not voting all red to “send a message,” then the message you are sending is “I’m an idiot.”

Their plan is to squeak into power with 50 percent +1 as early as 2028, then end the filibuster and essentially make it so normal patriotic Americans can never again exercise power. Think about it. They could lock down the Senate by creating new states where there shouldn’t be states. Look for the elimination of the Supreme Court as a barrier against leftist tyranny. They would rev up the importation of millions more illegal aliens – for the establishment Republicans, immigration was always about bringing in a serf class of compliant workers, but for the Democrats over the last couple of decades, it became a demographic campaign to create a more pliable population. You’ll see freedom of speech redefined into freedom to say what they allow you to say. You’ll see the Second Amendment defined out of existence. You’ll see yourself disenfranchised. And you’ll see a bunch of the opposition in jail. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has already told us what they plan, and that fugly CIA alumna is supposed to be a moderate.

They’re not hiding their plans, at least not successfully. Perhaps they’re so used to being covered for by the regime media that they don’t understand that the new media is out there and will report things like Slotkin’s threats and the @DataRepublican files. You can expect them not to make the same mistake again of allowing a free press to exist outside of their control, which makes it a not-free press, but to them that’s a feature, not a bug. And if you think they won’t legislate what AI can and can’t tell you in order to control “the truth,” you have not been paying attention for the last 20 years.

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Now, how does this all go down? I’ve written a lot of fiction about American society falling apart because examining hypothetical ruins can tell you a lot about the present. Tomorrow, my new novel, "American Warlord," drops. In it, society collapses when a leftist US government attempts to crush dissent at the same time the world faces the crisis of a deadly Chinese virus that escapes the lab — so basically, it’s a documentary in novel form. Things fall apart but have to be put back together by the people who will eventually save us in real life, normal Americans. Not Ivy League snobs, HR managers, or Internet influencers, but regular people with good values who don’t hesitate to shoot when they have to.

And they may have to, which I’m not supposed to say, but unlike the people who would rather I shut up about the foreseeable consequences of their allies’ power trips, I have a little bit of experience in this area. My (Union) family is from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, which was burned by Democrats a couple of times during the Civil War; my earliest memory is being at Gettysburg. In 1992, I watched Los Angeles fall apart, standing in combat boots with an M16 in Inglewood and South Central. And then I served a year in the ruins of the Kosovo civil war. My family lived it, and I saw it.

I highly recommend avoiding civil conflict, and I’m going to keep saying so. It’s unclear to me how not pointing out what’s going to happen if Democrats keep on this course is somehow hoping for the worst rather than trying to prevent it. It’s very simple. When you eliminate the ability to participate in politics by debate and honest elections, the only alternative is raw power. But in the United States, the government doesn’t have a monopoly on raw power. Thanks to the Second Amendment, the people have 400 million guns and, therefore, a veto. Moreover, unlike in primitive European countries where the population tends toward obedience to authority and the security forces are centralized, in the United States, the forces are highly decentralized — there are thousands of police departments, and every state has its own National Guard — plus American soldiers are unlikely to obey orders to oppress a population of their brothers and sisters. And that armed population outnumbers the security forces 20-to-1.

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But this reality won’t stop them from trying their scheme. Think about what happens if the Democrats get a trifecta in 2028 and get past the breaking of the filibuster barrier – there are some structural reasons why even Democrat senators may not be eager to eliminate the filibuster, but the pressure to cross that Rubicon will be nearly unbearable. If you want a real crisis of legitimacy, change the rules, and then add Puerto Rico and DC as states, followed by packing the court and having it issue a repeal of the Second Amendment. That is not going to be legitimate, and it will not be seen that way, and as we’ve seen, legitimacy is critical for a government. America operates on consent, if you hadn’t noticed. We effectively all pay our taxes on the honor system; it’s a vanishingly small percentage of people who get audited. We obey the laws because we feel we created the laws – drive around at 3 AM and watch people stop at empty intersections because there’s a stop sign there. But overseas, life is a never-ending struggle for advantage because their governments have no such legitimacy. In America, we have a little of that, but it’s still largely a high-trust society where you can depend on the rule of law and people generally – outside of Democrat blue cities – behave like civilized human beings. This is why the Democrat foreigner welfare fraud is so outrageous to normal people; it’s figuratively and literally alien to us.

The power grab the Democrats contemplate eliminates all that. We would be deprived of any say in our own governance, so why should we recognize its legitimacy and obey? Plus, we have political power bases, too, and we now have a template for resistance. Look what happened with the ICE campaign to enforce the law by deporting the illegal aliens. You had cities and states resisting in an organized fashion. Think about a campaign to confiscate guns, which is at the top of their to-do list. You’ll have entire states and municipalities resisting. And there’s another problem for the aspiring tyrants. A normal American will risk his life to defend his rights. Who do the Democrats think they were going to talk into risking their lives to take away the rights of other Americans?

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What the Democrats don’t understand is that they can’t rule without voluntary compliance, and it just doesn’t seem to me that normal Americans will comply with an illegitimate government. So, they will have to either rein in their tyrannical instincts or amplify their oppression. I assume they would try to amplify their oppression, but do you see the problem? A heavy-handed response would act to further delegitimize the already illegitimate Democrat government, just as they will seek to manipulate the Trump administration into taking heavy-handed actions that delegitimize it.

The big danger today isn’t massive armies maneuvering across battlefields in the Pennsylvania countryside as it was in 1863. The big danger is everything falling apart. As "American Warlord" illustrates, the America we know is an intertwined system of politics, culture, and logistics. It’s a machine, and you can’t pull parts out at random and expect it to still work. What happens when the food stops because of violence, or because the government decided it was going to freeze dissenters’ bank accounts, or because American commissars are every bit as incompetent as every other set of commissars in every other country that tried to impose real communism? Without endless truckloads and trainloads of food and fuel, an American city becomes Mogadishu in three days, as opposed to Minneapolis, which already is. And all the new laws, decrees, and social media badgering in the world aren’t going to change that.

So, you’ve got two jobs in the next 24 hours. The first is to go vote, and to vote all red. Vote for every Republican, because every Democrat is a danger to your country, your freedom, and potentially, your life. And go buy "American Warlord" yourself, or for someone who just doesn’t get it. Better they get frightened reading about it in a novel than have to live it in reality.

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Tomorrow, Kurt’s next action-packed conservative novel, “American Warlord,” is unleashed! Get it now and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

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