We Wanted an Election Victory. They Wanted a Different America.

Media and Republican pundits spent Election Night scratching their heads trying to explain the staggering results of the midterm election. While Democrats salivated over their perceived “mandate” to re-open the floodgates on everything the American people rejected two years ago.

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But that is not what happened on November 3 as the polls closed. It is much more desperate than that.

There is a scene in the “Lord of the Rings” where the Orcs, after building their underground army for years in darkness, suddenly split the ground open and flood Middle Earth, destroying everything in their path. No one saw it coming. No one knew it was there until it was too late.

2020 was America’s wake-up call. The “orcs” of the world have been growing like shadows in the darkness for decades. Then, suddenly, as if all at once, the ground split open and they were seemingly everywhere — in our schools, in the media, on our campuses, in Hollywood, and even in our government. It was overwhelming. Moms reached out to me in a panic wondering what to do and how to protect their children, their families, and their very freedom. “Where did this come from?” so many asked me. To which I could only respond, “It was always there hiding in the dark, behind classroom doors, in Hollywood celebrations, media dinners, your city halls. But now you can see it.”

God gave us a warning in 2020. He shined the light on the evil flooding our nation and the American people did not like what they saw. They thought using the same playbook the Orcs use would stop the madness. January 6 proved otherwise. “Peaceful protests” only work for Democrats funded by the Chinese communists and the Muslim Brotherhood. So, the people lay silent for four years, with the Orcs running amok unchecked, terrorizing innocent citizens, brazenly entrenching their radical agendas in school curriculum, using the legal system for political persecution, labeling mothers domestic terrorists, and tasking the FBI with breaking down the doors of those who had the audacity to stand against them. Then in 2024, the American people showed up en masse to stop it.

Unfortunately, we have a short attention span and the here and now forgets what it was like those four years under the Democratic Party’s communist overlords. Gas prices and the Iran war took a front seat under the relentless messaging fueled by the Red-Green Alliance and their globalist cohorts.

I have spent the last two years warning politicians, political donors, and conservative media what was coming. It all fell on deaf ears as they marched to the same beat talking about how much money they raised. It’s not about how much money you have that wins an election. It’s how you spend it. There is no greater proof of this than the brutal loss in Texas. Governor Abbott had a treasure chest of money and lost decisively.

The fact is, the Democrats have a brilliant strategy. I found their entire playbook on the Harris County Democratic Party website in 2009. You can see it play out in every state election map. I warned about this prior to the election in an article published by the Washington Examiner.

Rush Limbaugh lamented about this back in 2014 addressing how the Left is playing the long game and we ebb and flow in two- and four-year cycles. “We're defining victory in a whole different way than they are,” he said. “Their victory is converting this country into pure, undisguised, unmistakable socialism with an expansive, growing government, with attack after attack after attack on achievers, on prosperity, on capitalism, on successful people. The effective elimination of the Constitution. That's their objective. What is our objective? — Win an election.”

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You want to know why the Left won on Election Night? Because they have been very patiently moving their pawns for decades, infiltrating every aspect of our culture and society, until our own children are openly voting for communism and embracing Sharia Law. They are infecting the hearts and minds of our children with lies, convincing the masses to despise everything America stands for. And we just want to win an election so we can get back to our lives?

The left is playing the long game. They never give up. They don’t go away and accept the loss as the will of the people. They just go back underground, regroup, and scheme their next move until they resurface again. Well, the ground has just broken open. And this time, we may not recover.

The greatest loss of this election wasn’t losing Congress. It was losing Texas. The greatest tragedy is who the people voted for while having no idea what they were voting for. While the Republicans who lost lick their wounds and the political consultant class cashes in once again, the rest of us are spending the aftermath in profound sadness, mourning what we know we have actually lost.

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