Your Family Is on the Ballot. Are You Ready to Vote?

A vehicle can drift so gradually that you barely notice. You make small corrections at the wheel and keep going. But if left unchecked, holding steady can begin to take conscious effort. You may find yourself having to compensate to stay on course. That’s when you know it’s time to check your alignment.

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Our lives can drift that way too. Sometimes our long-held assumptions need to be checked for alignment. We may need to assess to see if they are still steering us where we want to go.

Christians know how easily the noise around us can pull our attention away from Christ, our true north. We return to Scripture because we need a reliable reference point. We pray for insight beyond our own. And we examine our choices because good intentions do not always keep us on course.

As we approach the ballot box, we should bring that same willingness to examine our options.

Does the way we vote reflect what we believe? Have we looked closely at the people asking for our support, or are we simply following a familiar party label?

Many of us inherited our political identity. We grew up in a Republican household or a Democrat one. But a familiar name on the ballot cannot do the work of discernment for us. Political parties have changed their platforms dramatically. Does your party still represent your values? Every candidate should earn our trust.

Political loyalties deserve honest examination. Are we holding to our convictions, or simply repeating a choice we have always made? Checking a box we have always checked? That question belongs to every voter.

At America’s Women, we’ve seen how decisions made in public office reach directly into family life. They affect what children encounter at school and whether parents have a meaningful voice when something goes wrong. For us, protecting childhood innocence, upholding female dignity, and expanding school choice deserve careful attention at election time.

Protecting childhood innocence begins with recognizing that children need room to grow. Parents should be able to see the materials used in their children’s classrooms and understand the policies that shape their school day. They deserve straightforward answers when they ask questions.

Before supporting a candidate, ask whether that person will defend parental access to curriculum and age-appropriate learning materials. When a parent raises a concern, will that candidate take it seriously? A promise to support families should mean something when a family needs help.

Female dignity deserves more than a campaign slogan. Girls work hard for opportunities in athletics. They train early, push through disappointment, and learn to compete. Their effort deserves policies that preserve equitable competition in female sports.

Ask candidates where they stand on eligibility rules for girls’ teams. Ask how they would protect privacy in school locker rooms. Respect for every person and clear protections for girls can be part of the same conversation. Voters have a right to know how candidates would put those commitments into practice.

School choice is another way these convictions become real for families. A school that serves one child well may not meet another child’s needs. When a child is struggling, parents need options they can actually use.

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Every parent should have the opportunity to know what is happening in their child’s school and to choose a different educational setting when necessary. Ask candidates whether they support meaningful options for families, including those who cannot afford private tuition or a move to another district.

These questions apply to candidates of every party. A Republican label should not excuse an unclear answer. A Democrat label should not keep us from listening. We can examine each candidate’s record and hold everyone to the same standard.

Women already show up at higher rates than men. According to the Census Bureau, 66.9 percent of female U.S. citizens aged 18 and older reported voting in 2024, compared with 63.7 percent of men. Our participation matters.

Start with prayer. Open your Bible. Then study your ballot. Read candidates’ stated positions and compare them with their records. Voter guides can help organize that research, but check their sources and pay attention to what they leave unanswered. Million Voices offers a 2026 voter guide page at millionvoices.org/vg2026, where readers can look for available guides and updates. iVoterGuide.com is another resource for researching candidates, all the way down to school board races.

Talk with someone you know. Share what you learned and encourage them to prepare before voting.

Checking our alignment does not mean demanding a perfect candidate. It means taking responsibility for our choices and voting for the candidate or proposition that most closely advances our values.

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Only a handful of votes decide some races. When the margin is narrow, every ballot matters. We should never assume our vote does not make a difference. If we stay home, others choose who will make decisions affecting our children, our livelihoods, and our communities. Their priorities may differ from ours. Voting gives us a say. We should use it.

Before you mark your ballot, pause long enough to ask whether your vote is carrying your convictions forward. Your family is on the ballot.

Kim Miller is the Founder and President of America’s Women and America’s Women of Action.

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