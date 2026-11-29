A young Substack writer named Rachel recently posted a six-slide carousel under a headline built to sting: “Everything That Is Wrong With Your Life Is Your Fault.” Within days, it had thousands of likes and nearly 900 shares. Clearly, it touched a nerve.

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Her argument moves in a straight line. The human brain prefers what is familiar, even when the familiar is hurting us, which is why people stay in jobs, relationships and places that slowly drain them. Confidence does not arrive before action; it arrives because of it. People who say they want to write but never do have chosen comfort over the discomfort the work requires. Victimhood is attractive because it hands our problems to someone else, and the social media algorithm will gladly feed that mindset forever. Suffering is real and universal, she concedes, part of life on this side of heaven. We cannot undo what happened to us. We can decide what we do next.

Most of that is true, and much of it is overdue. Where the headline overreaches is in the word “fault.” Some wounds are inflicted. A child who was abandoned, a wife who was betrayed, a worker who was cheated did not author those injuries, and a message that tells them otherwise will land as cruelty. The better word is “responsibility.” Fault looks backward and assigns blame. Responsibility looks forward and assigns stewardship. What was done to us may not be our doing, but what we build from it is ours to answer for.

That distinction explains a great deal about why I cannot stop writing.

Every column, every chapter of a novel, every worship song begins in the discomfort Rachel describes. The blank page offers no applause. It asks for attention, patience, the willingness to be wrong in public, and the humility to start over. The easier path is always available. Yet the parable of the talents in Matthew 25 has never left me. The servant who buried what he was given did not squander it on vice. He simply hid it because he was afraid. His master called that wickedness. Burying a gift out of fear is not caution. It is a refusal to give back what was entrusted.

So I write columns because ideas matter to how a nation lives. I write fiction because stories reach places arguments cannot. I write songs for the church because people need words to carry their grief and their hope back to God. None of it is mine to keep in a drawer.

Broadcasting works the same way. I was named host of my talk program the day before September 11, 2001. The next morning I sat behind a microphone for 18 straight hours while the country tried to understand what had happened to it. People called because they were frightened, angry, grieving, or simply could not bear to sit alone with the television. I learned that week that a microphone is not a stage. It is a responsibility to the people on the other end who need someone steady to talk with them.

That is why a single station in Dallas, or any single city, could never have been the boundary of the calling. The need for a steady voice does not stop where one signal ends. Fear in Ohio and grief in Oregon are no less real than fear and grief in Texas. If the work is about serving people rather than occupying a time slot, then the question is never how comfortable the current arrangement is. The question is how many people still need what has been entrusted to you. Today that work reaches hundreds of affiliates, television audiences and newspaper readers, and every one of them is a person, not a number.

Which brings me to the part of Rachel’s carousel that matters most. Familiar does not mean good. The temptation for anyone who has been given some measure of success is to settle into it, to protect what has been built rather than to keep building. That is the comfort zone wearing nicer clothes.

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Leaning forward is not the same as grasping at everything. The word that matters is healthy. Not every open door is an invitation, and discernment is part of stewardship. Some opportunities would cost a family, a conscience, or a soul more than they could ever return. But when a door is good, and the work is good, and the people on the other side of it are waiting, sitting back is not humility. It is the buried talent all over again.

None of us chose every circumstance that shaped us. All of us choose what we do with the next one. Gratitude for what we have been given is genuine only when it keeps moving. So take the ground in front of you, carefully and faithfully, and then take the next.

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