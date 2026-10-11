It doesn’t happen. That’s what we’ve been told for years. Illegal voting in America is a myth, a fairy tale, a bedtime story conservatives tell themselves after losing. Anyone who asked about it got a pat on the head and a diagnosis.

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Then the Department of Justice went looking.

It charged 64 foreign nationals in roughly five weeks. Seventeen states. Illegal voting, fraudulent registration, election crimes of every flavor. And that’s just the recent batch. Since early 2025, the count is 104.

For something that never happens, it sure keeps happening.

Mhmm.

Minnesota leads the pack with 11 defendants.

Pennsylvania has 10. Texas, nine. Louisiana, five. New Jersey, California and Florida, four apiece. Notice something? Red states, blue states, purple states. This isn’t a partisan problem. It’s an American one, and I’ll keep saying so until the people who called it a myth admit they were wrong.

They won’t. But I’ll keep saying it.

Look at the actual cases. In Emmaus, Pennsylvania, a Filipino national named Evelyn Miller has already pleaded guilty to voting in the 2024 presidential election. Guilty. Not alleged. In Philadelphia County, prosecutors say a Haitian national filed eight voter registration applications. Eight! Then he voted in 2022. In Minnesota, a green card holder from Ghana is accused of claiming citizenship and voting in this August’s primary.

And then there’s Louisiana.

In tiny Cotton Valley, a woman who ran for mayor in 2024 has been indicted for allegedly registering a Jamaican national and swearing he was a citizen. He then allegedly voted for president and for mayor. A candidate. For public office. Signing up a noncitizen in her own hometown.

You can’t make this up. Thankfully, nobody had to.

“But Kevin,” someone will say, and someone always does, “64 cases in a country of 150 million voters? So what?”

So what? Ask Iowa.

In 2020, Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District was decided by six votes. Six. Not 6,000. Not 600. Six human beings. The Justice Department says it’s now bringing more than twice that many election-fraud cases every week.

Ask New Jersey, too, where 2023 municipal races in Caldwell, Atlantic Highlands and Bogota were decided by four to six votes. This is the same state that later admitted roughly 6,600 people who told the motor vehicle agency they were not citizens got registered to vote anyway. Fewer than 400 of them voted. Did those ballots flip anything? Nobody’s proven that, and I won’t pretend otherwise. But nobody should have to wonder, either.

When the margin is six, a handful isn’t a rounding error.

A handful is the whole ballgame.

And even if it never flipped a single race? It would still matter. It always matters!

Every illegal vote cancels out a legal one. Somewhere a nurse dragged herself to the polls after a double shift. Somewhere a veteran stood in a cold line on a bad knee. Somewhere an 18-year-old cast a first ballot with real pride. Each of them did everything right, and someone who had no right to vote quietly erased them.

Think about counterfeit money. One fake $20 bill doesn’t crash the economy. But every one of them steals a little value from the honest twenty in your wallet. Your vote is the currency of a free people. Counterfeit votes cheapen it for everybody.

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Then there’s the other side of the ledger, which isn’t who votes but who counts.

Georgia’s 2020 presidential race came down to fewer than 12,000 votes. Last December, Fulton County admitted to the State Election Board that it certified roughly 315,000 early votes without the poll worker signatures state rules require on the tabulator tapes. 315,000. Why were the rules every other county followed simply skipped in the biggest county in the state, in a race that tight? And why did it take five years and a private citizen digging through records to drag it into the light?

None of this is a reason to sneer at lawful immigrants. Many of the people charged are green card holders who were on their way to citizenship and may now lose it, some likely after being told checking the box was no big deal. That’s a real tragedy. Enforcing the law clearly protects them, too. A line nobody enforces isn’t a line at all.

So yes. Good on the DOJ. Keep going.

Legal elections are the only fair elections. And that legality is worth fighting for.

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