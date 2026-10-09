Whistleblower Mass Email Exposing Alleged Letitia James Corruption Acquired by ACLJ

Just over a month ago, we told you about reports of a whistleblower email claiming he’d been instructed to find crimes committed not only by President Donald Trump, but also by individuals and organizations affiliated with Trump.

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In a huge development, through our Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request, the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) has just obtained public records regarding potential political corruption in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office after a whistleblower sent a mass email to the office that was subsequently scrubbed from office servers.

Today, thanks to our FOIL request, we have that email.

We just received it, along with 78 other pages of documents. And it adds more context to the previous reports, as well as some of the back-and-forth between this alleged whistleblower, former New York Assistant Attorney General Daniel Wiesenfeld, and Letitia James’ office, including allegations of her sending detectives to follow him and bang on his door to harass him. And he claims he was threatened with retaliation if he didn’t destroy evidence of corruption within the New York Attorney General’s office. Not only that, but the production we received last night includes numerous documents from October 5.

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To refresh your memory, former AG James had filed a civil lawsuit against President Trump, accusing him of inflating the value of property to take out loans. And even though all the banks said there was no problem with these loans, and the properties were within normal values, James still managed to obtain a $500 million judgment against the president. The penalty was later deemed unconstitutional and overturned.

Clearly, there was no “there” there, and yet she proceeded with a lawsuit anyway. Now we have a little more clarity as to why. It seems James was obsessed with prosecuting Trump, whatever it took. According to Wiesenfeld, James demanded that he find “any crime” that could be pinned on Trump.

As stated in Wiesenfeld’s email:

"[redacted} instructed me to find and pursue crimes committed by specific individuals and organizations affiliated with Donald Trump, including Trump himself, Truth Social, Hewlett Packard (DOJ approved merger), etc., without having a credible reason for targeting these individuals and organizations. Presumably [redacted] acted at the behest of Tish, or Attorney General Letitia James if you ~e not into the whole brevity thing, in targeting her public enemy number 1: Trump and his companies. Fortunately, [redacted] hasn’t yet figured out how to target DOJ to get back at them for firing her. Apparently it’s just Tish’s personal grudges with Trump that sets the agenda. Specifically, [redacted] instructed me to look into Trump and his organizations to find a crime, and any crime of his would do."

Wiesenfeld also accuses James of ignoring actual cases of fraud like homeless shelter fraud and Medicaid fraud, as well as antisemitic crimes, and instead choosing “political theatre” to target Trump and his associates for her own agenda.

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Wiesenfeld also responded directly to perceived threats from James’ office, writing:

"I am in receipt of your September 18th letter threatening me with 'professional discipline, as well as civil and/or criminal action' and your subsequent September 30th letter providing a deadline by 5pm today for me to confirm my destruction of your “confidential and/or privileged information.' You have also commissioned your 'protection detail' detectives to repeatedly hound me by banging on my front door. Attached is the business card one of them left in my door after their latest intrusion. I understand you are fearful of what I might do with what you refer to as your 'confidential and privileged' materials, ahead of an important election. These documents are simply evidence and your threats will not compel me to destroy such evidence."

Wiesenfeld ended his response to James by accusing her of being either corrupt or completely incompetent as New York Attorney General, stating:

"You have initiated several meritless investigations into Trump and his affiliates, without a credible reason. More damning, you’ve insisted on proceeding with such investigations after it became apparent there was no viable cause of action...

"Even if you maintain Trump is a 'career criminal' and fitting target, you have failed to recover a single cent from him. You are either running on corrupt Stalinist politics of 'Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime' or you are wholly ineffective at recovering any money for New Yorkers from such criminal activity. Either way, you are not fit to serve as the Attorney General of New York."

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Letitia James made it clear all along that targeting President Trump was her goal, no matter what, apparently even if it meant fabricating mortgage fraud charges, which is ironic given that AG James herself has been accused of mortgage fraud.

As we’ve said repeatedly, Letitia James must be held accountable for her corrupt behavior.

Take action with the ACLJ. Sign our petition: Stop the Political Prosecution of President Trump.