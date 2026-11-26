On this special day, I am thankful for my hearing. Only weeks ago, as suggested by my doctor, I appeared at a health imaging center on a Thursday for a 2:05 PM appointment. Although I arrived early, I was called in immediately, led to a locker room, where I changed into hospital garb, and then brought directly to the room containing an MRI machine. I was surprised at the speed with which I had been welcomed and signed in.

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Ready or Not, Here We Go

The attending healthcare personnel gave me a set of yellow earplugs, about an inch long each, already twisted into a swirling V-shape. I put one in each ear. They seemed to be securely in place and expanded to create a type of seal.

I was then given a headset through which a radio station was playing, and seemingly I was ready for the procedure. I was promptly wheeled into the MRI machine. The entire process, I was told, would take 20 minutes.

The sounds inside the machine were incredibly raucous, much like being too close to an airplane during takeoff. For most of the 20 minutes, extremely loud banging and buzzing sounds continued, sometimes with 10- to 20-second breaks between the noises.

Clogged and Clobbered



When I was wheeled out, I didn’t sense any cause for concern, although I did feel as if my right ear and the Eustachian tube leading to it were clogged. It was like when you descend quickly during a flight. I figured the clogged feeling was part of the process and would clear up after a while.

Rather than leave the facility, I sat in the lounge for the next 15 minutes, waiting to see if that clogged feeling and a reduced hearing capability in my right ear would dissipate. It did not, but having another appointment elsewhere, I left.

Soon, I began to notice a machine-like hum or buzz in my right ear, which grew progressively louder as the evening approached. That night, when I went to bed and put my head on the pillow with my right ear facing down, I was alarmed to realize that this buzzing noise was quite pronounced. Still, I figured that by morning everything should be okay. I vaguely recalled having an MRI many years before without incident.

What is the Buzz?

When I awoke, the buzz was as prominent as it had been the night before. By 2:00 PM, it was now 24 hours since my MRI. I waited another two hours. At 4:00 PM, I called the facility and spoke with someone in charge. We talked at length. She told me that she had not encountered this situation frequently, or even recently.

I asked her questions from different directions, probing for the same result: How often does this happen? To whom? What was their experience? She offered no definitive answers.

After that call, I called my doctor's office and spoke to a nurse who told me that she had 41 years of experience. She said no patients had ever reported experiencing what I did. Great. I just love being a medical anomaly!

We spoke for several minutes and, as with the medical imaging facility representative, I'm assuming this nurse took careful notes. She told me about an ear, nose, and throat clinic. I wrote down the name so I could make a Monday morning call if my situation did not improve.

Tuning In

I've always had outstanding hearing. I once took a test at the UNC School of Audiology that revealed my ability to hear sounds below a few decibels. My mother had this capability, and my daughter has this capability. Now, for what was supposed to be a routine procedure, I was facing a hearing challenge that I could never have anticipated.

At 8:00 PM, 30 hours after the MRI procedure, the sound was somewhat between a ringing and a buzzing, as loud and pronounced as it had been a dozen or more hours earlier. Were both ladies simply covering their tracks?

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It's hard to describe how upsetting this situation was. I knew that Saturday and Sunday would pass before I'd be able to get in touch with anyone in authority.

Trust Matters

It is my understanding that the medical staff on hand is well-versed in how to protect patients' hearing. The principal means, of course, are the earplugs and the headphones. I was wheeled into the machine so quickly, however, that I didn’t give the matter a second thought. Indeed, the whole process was quick.

Should I have proceeded more slowly, with more caution? Were the earplugs fully in place? Did the headphones cover the earplugs properly, and did they fit my head securely? I don't know, but something clearly was amiss.

I am an author and professional speaker, retired but still speaking on cruise ships, at conventions, on webinars, and in other venues. Any hearing loss would be quite detrimental.

Saturday So Soon

Now 42 hours since the MRI, I had hoped for some kind of improvement, but the buzzing was as loud and disturbing as ever. This was so alarming to me that I cannot describe it. How can you go in for a routine procedure and come out with hearing loss?

The weekend hours ticked by. I intentionally sought to stay busy. By Sunday evening, 76 hours and counting, the sound seemed to be diminishing. Wishful thinking? No, not wishful. By Monday morning, it was gone.

Still concerned about me, to her credit, the facility official called before noon on Monday, and I gave her the good news. I told her it had been a very bad weekend, but it was over.

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Caution Counts

Before we parted, she asked me for ideas on improving the process. I urged her to have the on-site staff slow down for a few seconds to ensure that the ear protection was always in place and secure, and to stop the assembly line mentality. Other people's hearing could well depend on it.

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