Deranged Democrats Celebrate Kirk Assassination

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University. When he was killed, Kirk was doing what he regularly did, allowing a liberal to question him on an issue. He was known for holding events on college campuses and giving his political opponents an opportunity to ask questions.

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Charlie Kirk believed in free speech for all Americans. At 31, Kirk was the nation’s top young conservative and a potential future presidential candidate. He was also a brilliant businessman who created an incredible organization, Turning Point USA, that continues to educate and inspire young people to engage in the political process.

He was extremely bright, a gifted communicator, deeply religious and, most importantly, a loving husband and father. Throughout his career as a public figure, Kirk showed genuine warmth and respect to those who disagreed with him.

He was a truly dynamic person with a rare combination of talents, and a hero to millions of young conservatives. There will never be another Charlie Kirk; he is irreplaceable. For such an inspirational leader to be senselessly murdered was a national tragedy.

Sadly, many Democrats hated Charlie Kirk because he told the truth and was so effective. Instead of appreciating his genuine outreach to political adversaries, many leftists viewed Kirk as an evil person.

Recently, this hateful mentality has been displayed by deranged left-wing celebrities, who have mocked Charlie Kirk’s murder. Hosts of the vile podcast I’ve Had It, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, laughed uncontrollably for nearly 30 seconds on their show last Thursday. Why were they so gleeful? They read an online post from a viewer who wrote, “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.”

Instead of condemning such depravity, the hosts found it hilarious. Welch said, “I’m zooming in for Fox.” Then, to make matters worse, the hosts lied about the individual arrested for the murder of Kirk, Tyler Robinson, claiming he was “a MAGA (Make America Great Again) person.” Of course, Robinson, at the time of the murder, was in a relationship with Lance Twiggs, whom he called “Luna,” his “trans furry” name.

According to the charging documents, Robinson told his parents he had to kill Kirk because “there is too much evil and the guy (Charlie Kirk) spreads too much hate.” Obviously, Robinson’s statement shows he is not a MAGA supporter, but rather someone filled with antipathy toward Kirk.

After receiving significant backlash for their horrific behavior, the hosts issued a lame apology, which read, “On Thursday’s show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize. Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. We’ve long supported common-sense gun safety reform.” To show their supposed concern for “gun safety,” the hosts promised to donate to the organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

Unfortunately, Welch and Sullivan have no genuine remorse for their tasteless comments. Just a few weeks ago, on the Piers Morgan podcast, Welch claimed Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika Kirk, “peddled racism, homophobia.” This is another outright lie about a grieving widow and her husband, who has been murdered and is unable to defend himself.

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The hosts’ horrific behavior was roundly condemned by leading conservatives. For example, David Bozell of the Media Research Center noted, “If Madison Ave. would stop sponsoring gutter trash, gutter trash would go out of business.” Bozell’s wish may come true because several I’ve Had It sponsors, Cash App, Chewy, Boll and Branch, and Lola Blankets, have decided to stop financially supporting the podcast. Cash App posted online, “We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast.”

While it is disturbing that at least 34 businesses would want to sponsor such a disgusting show, it is refreshing that at least some of them are terminating their relationship.

Now that Welch and Sullivan have apologized, will comedian Dave Chappelle follow suit? During his Friday show at Madison Square Garden, he said, “It’s scary being a public speaker…ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.” He continued, “I didn’t ask to feel this way…why am I in such a good mood? Oh!”

So, the murder of a respected voice of the conservative movement, father and husband, puts Chappelle in a “good mood.” Now, all Americans know that Dave Chappelle is a repulsive person who should not be praised as a comedian but roundly condemned for his loathsome remarks. Instead, the crowd at Madison Square Garden responded to Chappelle’s “joke” with “applause and laughter.”

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What is so funny about the murder of a fellow human being? Charlie Kirk was not a criminal, but a distinguished American working diligently to save the country he loved. His death was greeted by “savage celebrations…from medical doctors, university leaders. Cable news analysts, potentially hundreds of U.S. Defense Department personnel, among many others.”

Ironically, Chappelle was the victim of an attack at a 2022 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. At the time, he was delivering a joke about “transgender people.” The attacker had a “replica gun” and a “knife blade.” Similarly, when Kirk was killed, he was answering a question about “trans violence,” and his alleged killer had a “trans furry” lover.

After the attack on Chappelle, the liberal district attorney in Los Angeles, George Gascon, refused to charge the maniac with a crime. This prompted a response from Charlie Kirk, who tweeted that Gascon’s actions were “Sinister” and “Un-American.”

When Chappelle was attacked, Charlie Kirk supported him by recommending that his attacker be criminally charged. Chappelle repaid that support by joking about Kirk’s murder. As Elon Musk rightfully posted on X, “Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle.”

The fact that Charlie Kirk, after his assassination, is continually condemned by hateful leftists shows how effective he was and how enduring his legacy will be.

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Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 PM CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 AM & 6-7 PM CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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