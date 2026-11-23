Air travel came to a screeching halt earlier this month when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop. It was only the second such instance since the September 11 terrorist attacks, with thousands of planes being forced to the ground safely in just hours. The culprit behind the flying chaos: years of government mismanagement.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has long warned Americans and their elected leaders in Congress about the sorry state of air traffic control equipment. In March of last year, he noted, “Our system is 20 to 30 years old…I mean it’s atrocious, the system we use.” Two months later, he quipped, “This is old, antiquated equipment…it looks like it belongs on the movie set of Apollo 13.”

Duffy once again sounded the alarm amid the mayhem when addressing the nation about what he referred to as an “emergency” that warrants “emergency funding.”

Congress appropriated $12.5 billion last year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to begin modernization projects. According to the Department of Transportation, that money is being spent to replace copper wiring with fiber optic cables, modernize communications and radar systems, and nix paper flight strips in control towers, among other work. To show it means business, the government even launched a website where Americans can track modernization progress.

But this tranche of money was only a down payment. More is urgently needed to finish the overhaul. The FAA warned in August that it is “already starting to delay phase two and ⁠phase three because of lack of funding.”

The hesitancy from some fiscal hawks on Capitol Hill to deliver the funding is understandable. The feds have pledged to modernize air traffic control for decades — promises that officials have clearly failed to keep. The Next Generation Air Transportation System initiative, approved by Congress in 2003, is case in point. More than two decades later, it remains unfinished and — surprise, surprise — over budget.

Fast-forward to the Biden administration, and its transportation chief, Pete Buttigieg, appeared to be more focused on DEI pet projects than modernizing aviation tech. Less than one percent of the Democrats’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure package was reportedly spent to rebuild air traffic control systems, despite Buttigieg being well aware of the vulnerabilities.

In 2023, Buttigieg acknowledged that “we’ve got to modernize aging systems,” referencing an FAA computer outage that took place earlier in the year. And during his Washington tenure, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that 51 of the nation’s 138 FAA systems were “unsustainable.”

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Given November's travel chaos, the federal government can no longer kick the can down the road. Congress must pony up the needed funding to fully invest in new aviation infrastructure, while holding the Trump administration accountable for delivering upgrades swiftly and effectively. The progress made over the past year with existing money should give American travelers reason for cautious optimism.

Jackson Shedelbower is the executive director of the Center for Transportation Policy.

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