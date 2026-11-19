Thanks to reconciliation bills passed by the Republican-led 119th Congress, the Trump administration has in excess of $200 billion at its disposal to secure our borders and carry out enforcement in the interior of the country through 2029. That is money the new Democrat-controlled Congress will not be able to claw back, though they will surely try.

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What the incoming congressional Democrat majority can, and almost certainly will, do is attempt to funnel taxpayer money to NGOs dedicated to thwarting immigration enforcement. Thus, over the next few years, American taxpayers may find themselves spending billions to prevent illegal aliens from entering the country and to remove those who are already here, while paying NGOs to thwart those efforts.

NGOs dedicated to resettling migrants received billions of taxpayer dollars during the Biden administration. Three NGOs alone, Global Refuge, Endeavors and Southwest Key Programs, raked in a staggering $2 billion in 2022 to provide emergency shelter and food for illegal aliens pouring across our borders, and to look after unaccompanied minors. These government contracts accounted for nearly all NGOs’ revenues.

Because mass illegal immigration became a lucrative business model, NGOs didn’t just provide services for migrants. They became advocates for continued mass immigration and for obstructing efforts to remove them from the country – all at the taxpayers’ expense.

Immediately upon taking office in 2025, the Trump administration dramatically reduced federal funding to the networks of organizations that were getting rich off mass illegal immigration. First, many NGOs were not merely service providers, but often accomplices to the illegal alien crisis. Second, the administration secured the borders, meaning that there were no new migrants for the NGOs to resettle.

It’s not just at the federal level that the spigots of public money headed to NGOs assisting illegal aliens will be opened. Democrats, who won big in Texas on Election Day, are not even waiting for the state’s new leadership to take office. Just days after the election, Travis County (Austin) commissioners unanimously approved $500,000 in funding for a local NGO that helps illegal aliens fight deportation.

Harris County (Houston) and Bexar County (San Antonio) will almost certainly follow suit. Both of those counties had previously attempted to create publicly funded legal assistance programs to aid illegal aliens fighting removal, but were blocked by Texas’ current attorney general, Ken Paxton.

Paxton, of course, lost his bid for the U.S. Senate and his replacement in the attorney general’s office, Nathan Johnson, has signaled that he will not oppose state and local funding of NGOs that provide legal services to illegal aliens. Johnson described Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions as a “deportation terror campaign” and vowed to “make sure that ICE and other agencies are not violating the rights of my citizens and residents here.”

Democrats won – or perhaps, more accurately, Republicans lost – on issues of affordability, not on reopening our borders to mass illegal immigration and paying NGOs to provide for their needs. Illegal immigration remains a $150 billion a year fiscal burden on American taxpayers at a time when people are more concerned than ever about how and where their money is being spent.

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According to exit polling, voters still favor secure borders and enforcement of immigration laws in the interior of the country and see money earmarked for those purposes as an investment that will reduce costs over time. Whether at the federal, state, or local levels, simultaneously expending public funds to enforce immigration laws and to shield people who are subject to enforcement is the very definition of folly.

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