A Handy Senate Voter Guide to Help You and Everyone You Know Today

I’m a giver. I know, you’re probably thinking I’m a hero, too. Well, you’re right. However, I’m far too humble to say so myself – in fact, I’m probably the most humble person you could ever meet, and by a lot. That’s why I want to help you and everyone you know, who isn’t a brain damaged, deranged left-wing Democrats, with a handy voting guide for the Senate races in the midterms today (there are too many House races, but the overriding principle applies there, too). Post this on social media, send it to friends and family, and print it up to take with you to the polls so you make the right choice this Election Day.

Advertisement

Vote for Republicans.

That’s it, really. I mean, I’ll say more, but you can skip the rest if you’re smart enough to not need convincing.

We’ll start off the east and work our way west.

Maine: Vote for Susan Collins. She was originally challenged by a fascistic pervert with a Nazi tattoo and a history of mistreating women, but he was replaced by a fascistic pervert without a Nazi tattoo and a history of hooking up at family reunions and having kids with them. His family has been through enough. And while they’d likely love to see him far away from any other relatives, you don’t want to inflict that on the nation’s capitol.

The Carolinas: Let’s be honest, you’d barely even know there’s a Senate election in North Carolina because the Republican candidate turned out to be a dud and the race has never really been close. But just south of there is a race that does matter. Lindsey Graham was a reliable Republican vote, a little squishy on immigration, but otherwise with the team. Who wouldn’t want a 95 percent reliable vote over one that will never be with you? Vote for Darline Graham.

Florida: I really only hope Democrat Angie Nixon loses by just enough to make her a viable Democrat in the state for the next couple of years. Not because I like her, but because she’s crazy and will make the rest of the party look bad. She has the potential to be Florida’s Stacey Abrams, only with less skills and mass. If she, too, becomes a perma-candidate down there, all the better for us.

Ohio: I’ve never heard the name “Sherrod” before hearing Sherrod Brown a couple of decades ago, and I haven’t heard of anyone else named that since. I’d like to keep it that way. Brown is old, as many in politics are, but he also seems old on top of it. Plus, he’s a lunatic leftist. Sen. Jon Husted may not be the most charismatic guy, but he’s not an unhinged leftist who’s been in one office or another since 1974 (seriously, more than half a century without holding a real job). And while you’re at it, vote against the drunk and elect Vivek Ramaswamy your next Governor.

Michigan: Will my home state draw the line against Jihad or become Munich in the 1930s? I don’t know. I’d like to think sanity will win, but I’ve been wrong on that front before. The endorsement by Democrat Haley Stevens for Republican Mike Rogers could help, but it came pretty late in the game. It did draw attention to Abdul El-Sayed’s antisemitism and anti-Americanism, but you’d have to been living under a rock not to have known about that already. It’s telling that the response from the Democrats to Haley’s endorsement was “She’s mentally unstable” and not “She’s simply wrong that Abdul is a terrorist sympathizing hatemonger.” You only make the arguments you think are most believable. Vote Rogers, and drag every patriot you know with you to the polls.

Advertisement

Texas: I can’t believe we’re talking about Texas at this point, but that’s where we are. Democrat James Talaweirdo is the least Texas person I’ve ever seen, and he spends more time than anyone ever should thinking about “trans kids.” I shudder to think what his Internet search history looks like, but I’d put money on it being an exhibit in a criminal case one day. Ken Paxton is not perfect, but against someone who looks that uncomfortable pretending to eat a spare rib, less than perfect will more than do.

Alaska: How many Dan Sullivans does it take to change a lightbulb? One, just one – and the incumbent Republican is the one with the “S” middle initial is the man for the job. Mary Peltola, on the other hand, was either behind the most obvious dirty trick in politics in the last decade or such a feckless leader that she didn’t notice her staff working diligently to pull it together. Either way, nothing about it or her history of firing or chasing away congressional staffers lends itself to confidence or credibility. Vote for the right Sullivan and vote to repeal rank choice voting, while you’re there.

I can’t list every state, and all House and Governors’ races matter, too, as do state houses and city governments. Vote for the Republicans. Bring people with you who will vote for the Republicans. Everyone else can get to the polls on their own.

Advertisement

Go vote!

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.