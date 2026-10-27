Corporate Media Circle The Wagons Around Abdul El-Sayed

The leftist corporate media are like my kids at a pet shop adoption day: They want to take every animal there, cat or dog, home with us. We can’t take all of them, so my wife and I have to have a conversation with the about how we have all the animals we can take care of already. They pout, but get over it pretty quickly.

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“How is this like the media, Derek?” you are probably asking. Well, it’s pretty simple: Journalists are like my kids and the pets are every Democrat running for office – they want to protect all of them, but there is only so much bandwidth available. They simply can’t protect them all, they have to pick one of them out of the litter.

In the 2026 election cycle, corporate media has chosen Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. They were going to adopt the Nazi tattoo guy in Maine, but when the sexual assault stories came out that became a bridge too far…after they could no longer deny or bury it. His replacement ended up having a couple of kids with his cousin, so that wasn’t really an option.

The Democrat running in Ohio is older than dirt and a former Senator already, and few people want to adopt the old dog with three paws and two toes already in the grave. They didn’t want to go with the Democrat running against Michele Tafoya because they know her and how smart she is, and who wants to be on the opposite side of that? And Texas Democrat James Talarico is just a weird guy – not an interesting or entertaining type of weird, but a creepy “don’t let the kids play near his house kind of creepy that has people wondering if there are piles of dead squirrels in a compost pile behind his garage” kind of way, so he’s out.

The runt of the litter – Abdul El-Sayed – was the only real option left for the media, so they adopted him and have been carrying his water ever since.

Outside of conservative media, there has been no exploration of his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. The New York Times finally acknowledged Abdul’s signature on a letter supporting the Brotherhood when they seized power in Egypt in 2012 – a letter that called for the purging of police and the media – only last week.

The “news” article was entitled, “Abdul El-Sayed Confronts Attacks on His Faith and Family Ties” and it was about as pathetic as it sounds. The story was his repeated lies about his and his family’s ties to the Brotherhood, it was about the “Republican attacks” on him, framing it all as bigotry. Narrative is easier than the truth to report, if you don’t want to be attacked by your fellow leftists on the streets.

In paragraphs 8-10, the Times calls the letter simply “an open letter he signed in 2012.” In paragraph 10 they simply dismissed it all with, “Dr. El-Sayed’s campaign denied that he had any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood. When asked recently by reporters, he has disavowed the group. His campaign aides declined to answer questions about the 2012 letter.”

He “disavowed” the MB in a snarky “You want me to say, fine, I say it” kind of way, never talking about his family’s ties or explaining why he lied.

By the way, there were 51 paragraphs in that article, only 3 bothered to talk about the Muslim Brotherhood and none did so critically.

Abdul went on Meet The Press a couple of weeks ago for an embarrassing tongue bath from host Kristen Welker in which he was asked no skeptical questions, zero follow-ups and was allowed to dismiss the MB ties without challenge. At the end, she simply asked him if he thought the country was ready for a Muslim President.

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El-Sayed’s opponent, Mike Rogers, was on this past Sunday and the whole interview was contentious, as Welker oscillated wildly between interrupting Rogers and defending Abdul. At the end, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the next guest, brought on to refute Rogers and defend El-Sayed.

Who was the guest following Abdul’s appearance? Retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis to pimp his anti-Trump book. You can’t make this stuff up.

You can’t hate the media enough and they deserve every bit of it.

Vote like your life depends on it…because it just might.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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