Were Democrats Always This Dumb?

It’s a rhetorical question, but it’s one worth asking: Were Democrats always like this? Did they always hate the country? Did they always side with our enemies if they didn’t like the President? Did they always choose abusers of women if they voted in the right way? Were they always willing to overlook anything, no matter how horrendous, if it was done by someone on their team? Ultimately, the real question is whether or not Democrats were always this dumb?

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I’m not talking dumb, as is a stupid person, no. Kamala Harris is a stupid person, educated well beyond her intelligence, famous for tossing word salads full of empty calories and meaningless platitudes. Just this week, the former Vice President told fellow moron Don Lemon, “I really, truly believe this. We each have light inside of us. And we need to know that that is what inspires our hope as much as anything external to ourselves. And when we feel that and not allow an election or an individual to dampen that light, and instead light, let that light kind of carry us in particular through moments of darkness, that that we not only act on that hope, but we inspire that hope in each other. And in particular, at this moment, it is so important that we not only have hope, but that we understand that that should be a verb.”

Kamala Harris was chosen to be Joe Biden’s running mate because she, like a short person hanging out with midgets to seem taller, was one of the few people on the planet who could make Joe Biden seem smarter than he was.

Harris, however, was more the norm than an outlier.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — South Park’s Mr. Mackey, came to life — tried to make a point about Elon Musk’s wealth to try to sound smart, and ended up giving a lesson in economics that someone who drank lead paint as a child would come up with. Schiff’s idea? Seize Musk’s stocks and “spread the wealth around” to everyone.

This is normally a thought kids grow out of by the time they hit puberty, but Adam has not grown out of it. Socialism sounds good to people who don’t know any better, who have no real-world lived experience. Life tends to take most basic stupidity out of people. Democrats aren’t most people.

Schiff opined that each household would be $7,500 richer if the feds swiped everything Elon has. The problem is, if you force the sale of stock, you will be flooding the market over demand, which would drive the price through the floor. Not only would households not get the full trillion, every single retirement account with stocks from Elon’s companies – companies that have made tens of millions of retirement fund money – would collapse too.

Families would get a small amount of money in the end, which the government would likely tax them on, and their retirement funds would be devastated, all because Adam Schiff is trying to appeal to people with the IQ of someone who has recently suffered a serious closed-head injury.

Speaking of Elon Musk, have you noticed how he and First Lady Melania Trump are the only two immigrants in the country Democrats want to deport? The richest man ever, who has created more millionaires than any entity that has ever existed (except the federal government, which is THE REAL problem), and a wealthy former model who spends her time helping people. That’s it.

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No rapist, no murderer, no child molester, none – not a single Democrat is willing to deport any of them. They cheer Al Gore, who has done nothing but make himself rich by selling a failed TV network for $300 million, as an environmentalist hero. But the guy who found a way to make electric vehicles desirable to the public is getting Internet access everywhere on the globe, and literally taking us into space after Obama killed NASA, he’s got to go.

Inbreeding isn’t enough to explain how dumb Democrats are.

They cheer a Nazi who abuses women and cheats on his wife before the ink is dry on his wedding license, they line up behind a weirdo in Texas with an obsession with “trans kids,” and all the vibes of someone with missing children chained to a radiator in their basement. They drool over the Soviet-style architecture of Obama’s public masturbation project and label him the greatest President ever, all while campaigning to “fix health care” after the disaster of his “signature achievement” Obamacare.

Do they not hear themselves?

Of course, this is not new. These are the people who cheered Ted Kennedy, who make Graham Platner look like Gloria Steinem. They celebrated Gerry Studds for being defiant over sex with a minor in the House Page Program, whereas James Talarico just gives that “ick” sense without action (so far). And they loved Jimmy Carter, who held the title of worst President ever until Joe Biden came along.

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So, yes, Democrats were always dumb. The question is will they continue to get dumber? Given the public education system in the areas they control, there is every reason to think they will, which means we have to work even harder to keep them away from power. Sharpen your elbows.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.