Racing Taught Me Results Matter, So I’m Voting for Paul LePage

I grew up racing and — with a lot of hard work and luck — eventually made it to NASCAR.

Racing taught me one lesson above all:

Results matter.

You can make excuses about your car’s setup, the weather, or bad luck, but the scoreboard still tells the story.

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That’s how I look at government and elected officials, too.

What actually happened? Did things get better or worse? Did the people in charge deliver results or excuses?

Paul LePage is on the ballot in Maine this November, and he passes the “results matter” test with flying colors.

Because of that simple fact, Mainers need to vote for Paul LePage for Congress this fall.

Here's why this is so important:

When Paul LePage first ran for governor of Maine, he correctly identified the problems the state faced.

Bloated welfare system, fraud everywhere, atrocious healthcare, electricity costs out of control, state budget ballooning.

He was 100 percent right, and he took action. He paid down the hospital debt, took on the fraudsters, used common sense to restrict welfare only to the people who needed it, stopped insane electricity cost hikes, and cut back that budget.

And by the way, he saved many, many Mainers’ pensions.

What a difference eight years makes. Current Governor Janet Mills appears to have done the opposite on every single one of those issues.

And I’m sure you’d agree with me that every single one of those problems has gotten far, far worse because of her actions.

Now, Maine needs LePage again.

But it’s actually even worse — we are seeing those issues threaten to spiral nationally with a potential takeover of Congress by a far-left, progressive-socialist-driven group of candidates.

I cannot wait for Paul LePage to bring good, hard-nosed Maine common sense to Congress to tell the Socialist Squad why fraud is bad. Why government waste is bad. Why the government shouldn’t control the economy. Why intentionally raising costs hurts working-class people the most.

It will be a much-needed lesson, and Gov. LePage is the perfect person to deliver it.

In contrast, Gov. LePage’s opponent is a Bernie Sanders supporter. Bernie Sanders — an actual socialist — has even endorsed him. Growing government is exactly what got Maine into the mess it’s in, and we need the opposite of Matt Dunlap and co.’s plans.

There’s plenty more to say about what’s at stake here.

Gov. LePage is the perfect man to flip this seat from Democrat-held to Republican-held, which will help national Republicans keep the majority in the House of Representatives.

It’s safe to say that America will be a better place with Republicans in control in D.C. rather than the Democratic Socialist version of the modern Democratic Party. Make no mistake, that’s what is coming our way if we fail in November.

That’s why it’s so important for Mainers to get out there and vote for LePage. While you’re at it, vote GOP up and down the ballot. I know what it’s like to feel like your vote doesn’t matter. The problem with that thinking is that it really, truly does. And the people who stay home are essentially voting. They’re voting for higher taxes, more fraud, disgusting amounts of government waste, and crazy policies like males in girls' sports.

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Ultimately, Governor LePage has proven that he’ll fight for the working man, which is crucial in places like my hometown of Fort Kent in northern Maine, and that’s one of the biggest of many reasons why he deserves Mainers’ vote this fall.

Results matter, and Paul LePage has proven that he will get the job done for Mainers — again.

Austin Theriault is a former NASCAR driver, congressional candidate, and small business owner. He lives in Fort Kent, Maine.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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