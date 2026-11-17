It looks like the window has closed for Trump administration FDA nominee Dr. Heidi Overton.

Axios reported on Tuesday that the White House has withdrawn Overton from consideration, quoting a senior administration official who said she “lacks the support on the Hill to move forward with her confirmation.”

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Overton struggled to gain enough traction to overcome the slim majority Republicans have on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which was set to vote on moving her forward on Wednesday.

The physician faced opposition from Democrats and even gained some Republican skeptics when she testified in September.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) questioned Overton about her willingness to push back against President Trump if necessary, especially as it pertains to vaccines.

Cassidy pressed Overton on if she disagreed with President Trump’s claim that the MMR vaccine was “potentially quite lethal.”

“Is the MMR vaccine safe and effective?” Cassidy asked.

After a lengthy preamble, Overton said that it was indeed “safe and effective.” However, when Cassidy then asked if that meant she disagreed with Trump, she didn’t answer directly.

When Cassidy was asked on Sunday if he planned to vote for Overton, he replied in part: "I still have questions. And so, I cannot tell you the outcome of that vote right now."

Overton also had an exchange with Sen. Josh Hawley over the abortion drug mifepristone. As CBS News reported, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America even demanded on November 11 that the Senate delay Overton’s confirmation until commitments related to mifepristone were secured:

“Confirmation is not a coronation. Before Heidi Overton’s nomination moves forward, senators must secure commitments from the administration that it will immediately restore the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone and address the serious flaws with the FDA’s mifepristone safety study.”

The FDA has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since the May resignation of Dr. Marty Makary.

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