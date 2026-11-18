While post-election finger-pointing has continued over the last two weeks, one takeaway nearly everyone agrees on is this: affordability was on the ballot. Runaway prices hurt Republicans in critical races and, as happens in most midterm cycles, frustrated voters aimed their dissatisfaction squarely at the ruling party.

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With Democrats regaining control of the legislative branch, there is much speculation and valid concerns about how the liberals will wield, and weaponize, this power. There is also fear among conservatives of corporate backsliding after years of gaining ground in the culture wars. Will the companies that reined in their participation in the woke hysteria after Republicans returned to power in 2024 revert back to DEI programs, land acknowledgments, Green New Scam commitments, or any number of left-wing rites of passage?

There are already ample signs that our fears are warranted. Meta has hired high-level Democratic lobbyists. Kalshi just hired one of President Obama’s top advisors. OpenAI brought on Jessica Schumer, Sen.Chuck Schumer’s daughter. Meanwhile, asset managers are predicting an ESG resurgence.

Thankfully, the Trump administration can keep the pressure on those who may be tempted to relapse into woke.

Before the election, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released a bombshell report detailing how our nation’s biggest banks used their financial power to discriminate against and debank conservatives. The federal watchdog found that banks routinely denied loans and services to perfectly legal businesses simply because they were in a “politically disfavored” industry.

Rather than sticking to a strictly financial, risk-based analysis, banks added political considerations in their decision-making to curry favor with the Biden administration, activists, and congressional Democrats. In some cases, they even allowed their own political biases to determine access to their services.

The banks only made exceptions for large businesses that promised a sweeter deal for the bank, leaving America’s small business owners in the same industries out in the cold.

At Wells Fargo, employees reviewing a prospective firearms client in 2024 called lending to the industry “a controversial and highly partisan issue,” according to the report. They noted that “[u]nder the Biden administration, banks could face greater supervisory pressure to move away from lending to the firearms industry.” The bank raised similar concerns about another prospective firearms customer. Neither promised much revenue, so the bankers had little incentive to take the political heat. It was easier to simply walk away.

At TD Bank, a firm making and selling components for sporting rifles sought a small-business loan of less than $50,000. The bank’s business line wanted to extend the loan, but its policies required a reputation-risk review. The team reviewing the application recommended against approval, in part because the “applicant or industry represents risk implications that are unacceptable to the Bank,” according to the OCC report.

Yet roughly four months earlier, TD’s reputation-risk committee had given the green light to potential financial guarantees and funding obligations for a large, multinational firearms manufacturer and seller. Apparently, the firearms industry was less objectionable when the customer was big enough for their bottom line.

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The fact that banks abruptly reversed their policies when power shifted in Washington draws further suspicion of serious political bias. In the last weeks of the Biden administration, Capital One passed on a prospective private-prison customer after checking to see if the industry was still “off limits.” Yet just months later, after Trump’s return to office, its business team was already pitching a new deal to the exact same company.

Sometimes, Democrat control of a single chamber of Congress was enough to shift bank policy. With House Democrats in power in 2020, Bank of America announced it would stop lending to detention centers and private prisons because of “reputational risks” and wound down several existing relationships. But when Republicans held both chambers of Congress and the White House in 2025, the bank tried to win back one of the customers it had pushed away.

In February, former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice threatened corporations and other institutions that “take a knee” to Trump. They should expect to be “held accountable.” She predicted an “accountability agenda” designed to target these institutions, warning that there would be no forgiveness for policy changes that align with Trump.

We have ample evidence that, whether due to their own biases or real or perceived political pressure, the banks will slide back into their discriminatory behaviors if left unchecked. Putting common-sense regulatory policy in place to limit the big banks' control over our financial system is a critical check on their power. With Democrats back in control of Congress solely focused on stonewalling the president’s priorities, establishing a strong pro-consumer open banking rule is an America First win for affordability and accountability that the Trump administration can deliver to hardworking Americans.

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Ken Blackwell is President of the Council for National Policy. He is a former member of the Boards of Fifth Third Bank and Fifth Third Bancorp. He also was formerly the Treasurer of State of Ohio.

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