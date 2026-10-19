The Political Shapeshifters

It’s Monday, October 19, and in Texas, early voting has begun for this critical midterm election cycle. Now, let’s all be honest here: Republicans are not the best at messaging and can often be counted upon to steal defeat from the jaws of victory. We have addressed the issue of “affordability” on these pages and the absurdity that Marxists would claim to own such a narrative. But what is more telling about these leftists is their shape-shifting nature, which has been on full display recently. I remember how Tim Russert of Meet the Press, when it was credible, would ask a politician a question. If they would seek to shape-shift on Russert, he would simply challenge them by playing a video of them contradicting themselves. That formula of exposing deceit seems to not be part of the current Meet the Press style of journalistic integrity. Or, for that matter, what we witnessed from CNN last week during a town hall event with Texas State Rep. James Talarico.

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I must admit, Talarico must have attended the former President Barack Hussein Obama course for misdirection. I was truly shocked at his “unity” message attempt. It reminded me of Obama’s famous “there are no Blue states or Red states, just the United States of America.” Mind you, this was the same charlatan, original shapeshifter, who would later assert that “we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States.” With State Rep. Talarico, it was quite offensive for him to believe that no one had paid any attention to his voting record. Well, the useful idiots, mindless lemmings, and low-hanging fruit voters who make up the Marxist base do not. But to the mindful individual, it was laughable to see and hear Talarico’s shape-shifting endeavor to remake himself as some “moderate” leftist. All of a sudden, Rep. Talarico sought to make us believe he is some type of border security hawk, when his voting record and rhetoric say the opposite.

And to dismiss his words on trans Texans, including children, and other issues as just being provocative is rather disingenuous. Let’s not forget Hasan Piker’s recent visit to the University of Texas, where he basically stated that Talarico can say whatever he wants, but if elected, he will do the bidding of the Marxists of the DSA.

This is not a new phenomenon with the Marxist left in America. As stated, Barack Obama, or Barry Soetoro, was an adept shapeshifter, as was former President Joe Biden. They are experiencing the same thing in the Commonwealth of Virginia with their governor, Abigail Spanberger. At least we have the semblance of honor with the avowed and overt Marxists of the DSA who tell you exactly who they are and what they want. And no, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), this is not about Woke 1.0; it is the desired ideological agenda to destroy our constitutional republic.

Then there is the cheeky fellow running for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed. Here is a political shapeshifter who is abjectly angry that he is being exposed. Well, not so much by Kristen Welker of Meet the Press. Oh boy, do we miss Tim Russert! Just to set the record straight, Mr. El-Sayed penned a letter of support for the Muslim Brotherhood president of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi. However, fear not, he is in good company with Barack Hussein Obama, who also supported Morsi’s coming to power. And it was Obama who invited Muslim Brotherhood members to attend his June 2009 speech at the University of Cairo. So, let’s not be fooled: El-Sayed is not the MB’s first foray into American political candidacy. As well, it was just this past Labor Day weekend when El-Sayed spoke at the 63rd annual conference of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Detroit, Michigan. ISNA is listed as the #1 organization in the Muslim Brotherhood’s 1991 Strategic Memorandum for North America.

But hey, pay no attention to the facts. El-Sayed says he loves everyone, including Jews. Yet, in a debate with his opponent, former Congressman Mike Rogers, he could not answer a simple question: who is a bigger enemy to America, Israel or Iran? And his insidious response of “hurt people hurt people” to somehow give justification to Islamic jihadism is repulsive.

The political shapeshifters abound in the Marxist leftist political party that we once knew as the Democrat Party. It is not about the rhetoric, but the actions. After all, if the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was intended to make healthcare in America affordable, it certainly failed. And that deceit is right up there with the Inflation Reduction Act. Yeah, remember, inflation under the Biden administration hit a 40-year high of 9.1 percent. Another political shapeshifter, former President Jimmy Carter of the Marxist left, held the previous record.

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Nope, Republicans can’t put together a coherent message to articulate their efforts. And yes, they let America down by not passing the SAVE America Act. Gasoline prices are indeed high, but it is because we have finally taken on the number-one state sponsor of Islamic terrorism. Leftists want the gas prices high to force you into their insidious world of electric vehicles, which are expensive.

Marxism sucks, and socialism is the creed of ignorance, the philosophy of failure and the gospel of envy. That is why leftists always promise a utopia of free stuff, which ends up being an equal sharing of misery. Now, they cannot rightly just admit to that. This is why this coming Halloween, the biggest ghouls, goblins, and scary specters are the political shapeshifters of the Marxist left in America. They promise treats, but you always end up getting tricked!

Steadfast and Loyal.

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