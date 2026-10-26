Wanting Good vs. Wanting Power

Oftentimes things that look similar are worlds apart.

I remember as a kid the MLB All-Star Game. The players would line up on the first and third base lines, and the camera would move between players as each had his name called. A short step forward, a hat tip, and then back into line. If someone was selected as an All-Star, then in all likelihood he was a great ball player. But let’s imagine that we do the same program for the 25 guys who make up a single pro roster. As our camera focuses on each one, we can read what’s in his head. Some want championships, others want Cooperstown, while still others want to make as much money as possible before retiring young. They all wear the same jersey and play together as teammates. Yet when push comes to shove, cracks can develop because of those varying goals. A great NBA player was accused of throwing in the towel when his team’s playoff run went south.

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As we approach the 2026 Midterm elections, one can conclude that Republicans and Democrats differ not only on policy. They have completely different goals in running for office. The Republicans want to govern. They run in order to win, and in victory they see the opportunity to run things according to the law. Don’t Democrats want the same?

The answer is no. Their goal is power — absolute power. And with that power, they wish to dictate from above the kind of world they want the rest of us to live in. When they talk, they never seem to have policies meant to make our lives better. They are always bellowing about Trump, billionaires (like they don’t have them…), free this and free that, open border, dignity of illegals, and the need to let kids destroy their fertility via trans. One never hears how they plan to make life more affordable or improve the quality of your kids’ educational opportunities. Today’s Democrats have nothing to offer, and so, like the one-hit wonders of the past, they keep saying the same things over and over again, and none of it has to do with making your life better.

The basic gist of Democrats and their hyper-wealthy benefactors (Soros, Reid Hoffman, Laurene Powell-Jobs…) is that they know better. They think that they are so smart and incredible that you should really just let them run the show — and your lives. Remember Michelle Obama saying that, as a mother, who was she to say what her children should eat? For endless generations, God had entrusted parents with their kids’ well-being and future. But no more. Now we need experts! And those experts provided school food that kids did not want. When you hear about kids bartering Kit-Kat bars for Hershey chocolate in the school parking lot, you realize that the lunchroom has been lost. With everyone going to college, we need experts! With everyone being an expert, our experts suck. How great were Fauci and his boss Collins in creating the COVID virus and the vaccines that made the lives of many people miserable? They told us to wear masks and keep distance — for no reason other than to tell us what to do.

The Democrats dream of power and using it to fashion your life. They will invoke the great fake “climate change” to tell you what type of appliances you can own and what mode of transportation is allowed. They will use the need for “universal good” in order to open the border and make your being an American an afterthought. You fought in Iraq? You must get in line after the dozens who came in illegally and have more rights and better benefits than you do. Power means nothing if one does not wield it. Donald Trump has the ultimate power, but he uses it sparingly like salt. He wants Americans to have better lives, and he often talks about things like farmers being able to fix their own equipment or kids having Trump Accounts to get a leg up on their future. Democrats like to accuse the president of acting like a “king” or being a tool of some oligarchy. Donald Trump thinks for himself and does that which he believes is best for America. He has gotten countries and big companies to commit to trillions in investment in the US in order to get jobs for American workers. Everything the Dems say about him is true about themselves. George Soros and other billionaires are the ones behind their fake protests and plastic candidates.

How does one know that the Democrats are only in it for power and not to be good stewards of the public good? They want to introduce the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states to guarantee four more senators on their side. They repeatedly discuss packing the Supreme Court to reduce the power and influence of the court’s conservative justices. They always discuss distributive plans where you, the hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding citizen, have the privilege and misfortune to pay off others’ student debt, medical insurance, or house mortgage. They never discuss how they will make your life better: safer cities, lower taxes, better prices. They are on the side of the criminals, often releasing dangerous ones or refusing to apply bail to new ones. They openly discuss raising taxes, supposedly on the very wealthy, but they certainly don’t have enough dough for their pipe dreams, so they will be coming for you as well. And as to prices, the only way they come down or go up more slowly is through an even more capitalistic system, with better supply to meet or surpass demand. I have a cousin who raises cattle for kosher slaughter. He says that the Trump administration is doing a good deal to encourage more cattle farming so as to help return supply to higher levels.

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It would be nice if we still lived in an age where both sides were clearly patriotic and simply had divergent views of how to make America great. I don’t know what percentage of my childhood was spent on arguments about giving welfare or demanding that the unemployed work. Should we raise taxes to increase governmental funding or reduce them and encourage more business activity and personal spending? These were the questions — along with how to get by with the USSR — that we had on our plate. Today we have Republicans talking about keeping the border closed and keeping the US as the world’s economic powerhouse, while the Democrats discuss control of the population and eradicated borders for an international invasion. Looking at the riots in France and other European countries, one can just write it off as a problem over there. Or he can realize that if the US goes back on its closed border and stops the ejection of illegal aliens, those violent images will be in American cities as well.

Muslims see an opportunity in joining the Democrats: use the latter to open doors for their control. Their ultimate goal is Sharia in place of the US Constitution and common law. Islam is completely incompatible with Western values, and the destruction of stores and landmarks in France is the exclamation point to that statement. The Democrats, if they loved America, should also push the Muslims away from their tent, but their goals are shared: power and destruction of American/Western society. The story of “Ilhan Omar” is no surprise: lies, misrepresentations, self-dealing. It’s not nice to criticize other faiths, but Islam’s goals can only come at the expense of all that we hold sacred and dear. Reject the Democrats and their carpetbagging Muslim candidates. Keep the US a source of good and a beacon of hope in an ever-darkening world.

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