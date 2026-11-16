Another prominent Wisconsin Democrat is cautioning Governor-elect David Crowley from entering into the National Popular Vote Compact. Democrat Jim Doyle, who was governor of the state from 2003 to 2001, said this back-door abolition of the Electoral College would disenfranchise Wisconsin.

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Previous D Governor Doyle, and even Evers, have cautioned Wis Dems about their stupidity around the National Popular Vote Compact and other issues. Sad that they are the voice of reason. Something tells me Crowley will be in over his head trying to get Wis Dems to focus and… https://t.co/HVjeCVjTLy — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) November 13, 2026

"On the Electoral College, that's kind of an iffy one, because in some ways Wisconsin benefits enormously from the Electoral College," Doyle said. "If we're a swing state and we're in the center of every presidential election, if the Electoral College went away, nobody would spend any time in Wisconsin. They'd be in California and Texas and New York and Florida all the time."

Democrats better be careful what they ask for. Without the electoral college, New York, Chicago, LA, and other big cities will decide the election. We know they are all willing to vote for DSA candidates. — metalhed64 (@vandenavon15003) November 14, 2026

That's what Democrats want.

But in 2024, President Trump won the popular vote. Not one Democrat will allow the votes of Virginia or other states to go to the Republicans if they win the popular vote.

Right now, Wisconsin absolutely benefits from the electoral college. As one of the few swing states, we have WAY more campaign money spent here than in states that always vote the same way. States like California and Texas should be the ones who want this change more than us. — thededricknealy (@thededricknealy) November 13, 2026

Democrats want the change, and Crowley is in line with them.

Previous D Governor Doyle, and even Evers, have cautioned Wis Dems about their stupidity around the National Popular Vote Compact and other issues. Sad that they are the voice of reason. Something tells me Crowley will be in over his head trying to get Wis Dems to focus and… https://t.co/HVjeCVjTLy — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) November 13, 2026

Doyle and Evers are not good governors. But they're right on this issue.

Jim Doyle and Tony Evers are the voices of reason in the now very far-left Wisconsin Democratic party. https://t.co/t12io9BiZn — The Badger Pundit 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JamesBohnWI) November 13, 2026

That's not a good thing.

This is true but, quite apart from the parochial interests of Wisconsin, abolishing the Electoral College would further incentivize both parties to simply try and run up the score with their most loyal voters - particularly the Democrats because their current votes are more… https://t.co/Yrs3Il8kBX — Rick Esenberg (@RickEsenberg) November 14, 2026

This is all correct.

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