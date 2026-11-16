During a press gaggle on Monday outside the White House, a reporter asked President Trump if he was personally concerned about recent reports that Iran planned to target the president and administration officials with drones.

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“Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally?” the reporter asked.

Trump immediately turned the question back at the reporter: “I’m more worried about you because if they get me, you’re gone, too.”

“Be careful,” Trump added.

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The question comes after a report from news outlet Israel Hayom on Saturday alleged that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad confirmed CIA intel suggesting that Iran was threatening to attack Trump administration officials — including the president himself — with explosive drones.

“The intelligence provided by Israel points to specific, recent threats, including the possibility of attacks using explosive-laden drones, a method that is difficult to counter with conventional protective security measures,” Hayom said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin even commented on the news during a Sunday interview.

When asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the claim, Mullin said that the administration faces threats daily, and that DHS is “well prepared inside the United States” despite the drone threats being “aspirational” – meaning it's unlikely that Iran has the capability to execute them.

“We watch this every single day. This is something that we coordinate directly with [Dept. of War], the president's safety and his family's safety, the public safety, is our number one concern,” Mullin added. “We were aware of the threats before it was shared with us. Sometimes it's chatter — but we take every chatter [at] face value, and we always come prepared.”

Despite that confidence, Mullin said drones are the number one issue that keeps him up at night.

“Number one, counter UAS [unmanned aircraft systems] is a huge concern we have around the world… and we're seeing new technologies that we're having a hard time defeating right now; counter UAS is a major issue,” the DHS head said, adding that there are “holes in our counter-UAS ability to be kinetic and bring down real threats.”

This news also follows Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent being moved from his home to a secure military base after threats to his life from Iran that were, according to sources who spoke with The New York Times, in advanced stages.

Other administration officials, including War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have been moved to secure facilities as well in light of various threats.

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