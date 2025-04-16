Dem Senator's Trip to El Salvador to Help Bust Out Deported Illegal Was...
Today's Guest at the White House Was a Shocker...and Heartbreaking

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced there was going to be a special guest in the White House Press Room today. With Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) bending over backward to bring back Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 member while being mum about Rachel Morin’s murder at the hands of an illegal alien, the Trump White House felt it was time to shed some light onto the undue suffering that American families have endured, thanks to the failed immigration policies from the Democrats.

Morin was raped and murdered by Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, on August 5, 2023. It was a brutal crime, and Patty Morin, Rachel’s mother, was the guest at the White House, who graphically detailed how her daughter was killed by this animal who shouldn’t have been here and was allowed to roam at will, thanks to the incompetent policies under Joe Biden. 

I’ll let Ms. Morin do the talking—it’s beyond heartbreaking: 

And after days of denying his MS-13 ties, the Justice Department released documents proving he’s a gang member.

***

Of course, the liberals don't care.

