Today's Guest at the White House Was a Shocker...and Heartbreaking

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced there was going to be a special guest in the White House Press Room today. With Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) bending over backward to bring back Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 member while being mum about Rachel Morin’s murder at the hands of an illegal alien, the Trump White House felt it was time to shed some light onto the undue suffering that American families have endured, thanks to the failed immigration policies from the Democrats.

@PressSec Karoline Leavitt: "Not only are Democrats rushing to defend an illegal criminal foreign terrorist gang member, but also an apparent woman beater!"

Democrats have completely overplayed their hand on this one.



The mother of Rachel Morin has joined @PressSec Karoline Leavitt at the White House Press Briefing.

Patty Morin — Rachel Morin's mother — left reporters in the Press Briefing room so stunned by her story that they couldn't even bring themselves to ask any questions.

The weight of what she had to say kept them speechless

Something like this has NEVER happened before.



Patty Morin — Rachel Morin's mother — left reporters in the Press Briefing room so stunned by her story that they couldn't even bring themselves to ask any questions.



Morin was raped and murdered by Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, on August 5, 2023.

Morin was raped and murdered by Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, on August 5, 2023. It was a brutal crime, and Patty Morin, Rachel’s mother, was the guest at the White House, who graphically detailed how her daughter was killed by this animal who shouldn’t have been here and was allowed to roam at will, thanks to the incompetent policies under Joe Biden.

I’ll let Ms. Morin do the talking—it’s beyond heartbreaking:

This is hard to watch, but so powerful.



Rachel Morin's mother describes the animalistic, brutal torture that her daughter endured at the hands of a so-called "Maryland Man" — much like the one Democrats like Senator Chris Van Hollen and the media have been bending over backwards

And after days of denying his MS-13 ties, the Justice Department released documents proving he’s a gang member.

The DOJ just released documents which prove Kilmar Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang when he encountered police in 2019.

Of course, the liberals don't care.