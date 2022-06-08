New York Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Allegedly ‘Firebombed’

Police in Amherst, New York are investigating a fire at a pro-life pregnancy center that occurred on Tuesday. One of the pregnancy center’s operators believes it was the work of abortion activists.

Yahoo News reported that a fire at CompassCare Pregnancy Services was reported around 3 a.m.

“Essentially, they firebombed the operation,” CompassCare Chief Executive Jim Harden told Yahoo. “They broke the two main windows in the reception area and the nurse’s office and lit the fires.”

Pregnancy centers like CompassCare have been targeted by pro-abortion groups since an unprecedented leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court was published by Politico last month. In the opinion for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in all 50 states in 1973.

This week, three pro-abortion activists stripped to their underwear in a church service in Texas and shouted “My Body, My Choice!” Another pro-abortion supporter chained his neck to the barricade in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. to protest a potential Roe overturn.

Townhall covered late last month how a pro-life pregnancy center in the Seattle area was targeted by a vandal who destroyed windows and spray-painted threats onto the building. The vandal sprayed “If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either” and “Jane’s revenge.”

The director of the center joins me on @770KTTH tonight at 5:10pm to discuss what happened, and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/aJeKdaAtej — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 26, 2022

This month, a Washington D.C. based pregnancy center was also targeted. Someone poured red paint on the front door of the center and spray-painted “Jane says Revenge” on the building.

Here at Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center in DC where someone dumped red paint on the door, egged the windows, and wrote “Jane Says Revenge.” The director of the pro-life clinic told me the vandalism makes her incredibly “sad” in light of the work they do every day. pic.twitter.com/Qo1lu60eNn — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 3, 2022

Fox News reported last month that a group called “Jane’s Revenge” took credit for an arson attack for a pro-life pregnancy center in Wisconsin. The exterior of the building was spray-painted with the same phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”