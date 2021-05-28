Very Serious CNN Journalists Ignore Biden Crises to Cover 'Horrific' Cicada 'Attack'

Rather than covering Biden's floundering economic strategy, the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border, or the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus, the "most trusted name in news" decided to dedicate a segment to their chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju's on-camera encounter with a cicada.

He's lucky to be alive, or at least that's what CNN would apparently like you to think. In a now-viral clip, Raju was standing by to go on air when a cicada crawled on his suit. The incident—which didn't happen on-air—was then tweeted by CNN on Thursday. According to Raju, the world needed to see this (Spoiler: it didn't.)

CNN's chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju received a rude awakening when a cicada crawled onto his neck during a live shot https://t.co/hchKskPNnl pic.twitter.com/1s4V4wH22I — CNN (@CNN) May 28, 2021

Raju joined New Day Friday for another great moment in "facts first" journalism history that makes one wonder how CNN doesn't understand why people don't take them seriously or bother to watch their network.

"CNN's Manu Raju Survives Attack By Creepy, Crawling Cicada" read the chyron during his segment, tagged with "Filibugster."

"Where do you find the strength in that moment?" joked host John Berman. "It was hard, I held back my tears," Raju answered. "Horrific," said Briana Keilar of the incident, suggesting the cicada may have been seeking information "about the filibugster or the insectstructure bill" from Raju.

"We are glad you're ok... God speed, be safe when you go back up to the Capitol today," added Berman.

CNN devotes an entire segment to breaking down its Chief Congressional Correspondent's encounter with a cicada, while *actual* news takes a back seat.



"Horrific." pic.twitter.com/2fcM2ujY04 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2021

CNN dedicated nearly five minutes of time that viewers will never get back joking about a harmless insect in yet another example of their self-important talent demonstrating they would often rather be the story than cover actual news. CNN is the same network that consistently attacks conservative media for its coverage decisions while pretending as though its judgment is flawless. It's fine to have fun, but CNN doesn't get to act all holier-than-thou if they're going to run nonsense like this.