Of Course, Tim Walz Repeated This 2020 Lie While Announcing He's Deploying the Guard to Minneapolis

There was an attempted murder of an ICE agent in Minneapolis today: a deranged white leftist tried to ram a federal agent and got a face-full of lead as a result. She’s dead. She earned it. This is what happens when you try to kill cops; I don’t know why liberals can’t understand this. At any rate, the lies are flowing from the Left about how this was murder. It wasn’t.

#BREAKING: Second video shows fatal ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/qpt9i8yFrC — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 7, 2026

Reporter: She wasn't driving the car toward [the ICE agent], using her vehicle as a weapon?



Mayor Frey: That does not appear to be the case at all. pic.twitter.com/LofdWh6OEo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

The driver in Minneapolis swiped the ICE agent with her car.



The video clearly shows it.



This is the video the Democrats don’t want you to see!



Would be a shame if it went viral

pic.twitter.com/xazhqkfnkG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2026

#BREAKING: Blackhawks ‘seen overhead as National Guard prepare to deploy into Minneapolis.’ pic.twitter.com/p0EBzlaq8c — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 7, 2026

Still, not wanting to repeat the George Floyd fiasco from six years ago, Gov. Walz is deploying the National Guard, which is the responsible decision. The problem is that he repeated the fiery, but mostly peaceful lie about the Floyd riots, which destroyed the city during the frenetic summer. Also, calling the ICE officer involved in the shooting a “rogue federal officer” without evidence is grossly irresponsible. It’s the perfect microcosm for this state, which is a total circus, the Somali fraud notwithstanding.

🚨YIKES: Tim Walz says his job is to protect Minnesotans from a "rogue federal agent."



"I want to be very careful..." pic.twitter.com/8FrRRj2aRd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Tim Walz — who refuses to cooperate with ICE — attacks ICE for not cooperating with him. pic.twitter.com/bFfItjfDUr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨HOLY SMOKES: Tim Walz just REPEATED the "mostly peaceful protests" of 2020 lie.



"We saw it after the murder of George Floyd...The vast majority of those protests were peaceful expressions..." pic.twitter.com/PyD8w8JQED — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Tim Walz: "The desire to get out and protest...is a patriotic duty at this point..."



"This is the peaceful resistance that we need!" pic.twitter.com/L0fGjRoM7Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner:



"We recognize that demonstrations are often driven by strong emotions...and a desire to be heard."



"Our role is to help ensure everyone can express themselves without anyone getting hurt." pic.twitter.com/DF7hbOGQX9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨Tim Walz tells President Trump and Kristi Noem "we do not need any further help from the federal government."



"You've done enough." pic.twitter.com/H2KXK5pFHj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

TIM WALZ: "I feel your anger! I'm ANGRY!"



"If you protest, please do so peacefully—as you always do."



Always? pic.twitter.com/laZDFzcsZn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

There could be riots tonight. There could be none. We’ll keep you updated.

