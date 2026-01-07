Tapes Were Found Inside the Storage Unit of the Brown University Shooter. Here's...
Tipsheet

Of Course, Tim Walz Repeated This 2020 Lie While Announcing He's Deploying the Guard to Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 07, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Tim Sullivan

 

There was an attempted murder of an ICE agent in Minneapolis today: a deranged white leftist tried to ram a federal agent and got a face-full of lead as a result. She’s dead. She earned it. This is what happens when you try to kill cops; I don’t know why liberals can’t understand this. At any rate, the lies are flowing from the Left about how this was murder. It wasn’t. 

Still, not wanting to repeat the George Floyd fiasco from six years ago, Gov. Walz is deploying the National Guard, which is the responsible decision. The problem is that he repeated the fiery, but mostly peaceful lie about the Floyd riots, which destroyed the city during the frenetic summer. Also, calling the ICE officer involved in the shooting a “rogue federal officer” without evidence is grossly irresponsible. It’s the perfect microcosm for this state, which is a total circus, the Somali fraud notwithstanding.  

There could be riots tonight. There could be none. We’ll keep you updated. 

