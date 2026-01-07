The Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Is Who You'd...
Minnesota Rolls Out Paid Leave as State Reels From Childcare Fraud Claims
TD Bank Insider Pleads Guilty to Helping Launder Nearly Half a Billion Dollars
Mamdani's Tenant Advisor Breaks Down When Confronted About Her Mom's Million-Dollar Home

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 07, 2026 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Zohran Mamdani's housing/tenant advisor, Cea Weaver, has been in the news frequently this week. Why? She's an avowed communist who hates white people, believes private property should be abolished, and that home ownership is a "tool of white supremacy." She envisions a world where all of us live in run-down, rodent-infested, government-managed slums because that's the "warmth of collectivism" she loves so much.

She's also a raging hypocrite. It turns out Weaver's mom is a "tool of white supremacy" and owns a $1.6 million home in Tennessee. It's typical of these lily-white communists: mommy and daddy are wealthy and bankroll their lifestyle, so they can espouse a deadly ideology that has driven millions (including 70 percent of Venezuelans) into abject poverty. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is the same; she's 43 and never held a real job until now because her parents were paying her way.

Most of the time, calling people like Weaver "hypocrites" has no impact on them. They're only focused on winning the current political argument and pushing their agenda, so if they have to flip-flop on policy positions, they'll do so without batting an eye. Everything they do is in service of their goal to destroy America and rebuild it as a communist state.

But it seems that while Weaver can bravely spout her communist nonsense in friendly forums, because the moment she's confronted about her mom's nice house, Weaver broke down.

Related:

COMMUNISM HOMELESSNESS SOCIALISM

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly instated radical-left tenant advocate, Cea Weaver, broke down Wednesday as she dodged questions from reporters about her gentrification hypocrisy.

The 37-year-old, who has faced backlash for blasting homeownership as a “weapon of white supremacy” in the past, teared up when she emerged briefly from her apartment building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, at about 9 a.m.

Weaver, who was tapped by Mamdani to be his new director of the city Office to Protect Tenants, quickly ran back inside after she was asked about the $1.6 million home her mother owns in Nashville, Tennessee.

This shouldn't be hard. Weaver knew her mom owned an expensive home in Tennessee, yet continued to spout anti-homeownership and anti-private-property rhetoric. You would think they'd at least pretend to be consistent for the sake of their socialist causes.

But they can't do that, because the agenda trumps logical consistency. 

According to The New York Post, Weaver expressed "regret" over her past posts, telling local media, "You know, I think that some of some of those things are certainly not how I would, how I would say things today, and are and are regretful. But, you know, I do think my sort of decades of experience fighting for more affordable housing sort of stands on its own.”

The proof, as they say, will be in the pudding. Will Weaver pursue her anti-private-property agenda in New York? Our guess is yes, which means she only regrets that she got caught being a hypocrite.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

