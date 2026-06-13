Trump Says Iran Conflict Nears End As Deal Set for Sunday Signing

The U.S. and Iran will sign a deal to end the Iran conflict on Sunday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Trump said that after the deal is signed, the Strait of Hormuz will open “immediately” and no money will change hands.

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"In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement," Trump posted on social media. "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands."

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G34bMSBIUM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2026

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States. We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!"

The previously “leaked” deal was inaccurate, Trump said.

Here’s what a senior administration official confirms to @townhallcom on Iran deal conditions:



“1. Nuclear material will be destroyed and removed

2. Nuclear program will be dismantled

3. None of their money released until they perform

4. Strait of Hormuz will be open

5. No… — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) June 12, 2026

The U.S. and Israel started attacking Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. In the first phase of the conflict, the U.S. wrecked Iran's Navy and killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On April 12, the U.S. started blockading the Strait of Hormuz and choked off the transportation of oil to and from Iran. The U.S. and Iran have been negotiating for weeks over a possible end to the conflict.

NEW: The deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed tomorrow, according to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/v5UyyJNRuh — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 13, 2026

Pakistan expects the U.S.-Iran deal to be completed in the next 24 hours and immediately signed electronically. https://t.co/7mzdEzAUcB — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) June 13, 2026

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🚨 JUST IN: President Trump CONFIRMS that the US will SEIZE AND DESTROY the nuclear material from Iran as part of a deal supposed to be signed this weekend



Time to follow through and hold them to it! 🔥



"After the signage, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen."



"A senior… pic.twitter.com/nLN6mTWzPu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 13, 2026





We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.



We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

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