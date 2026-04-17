Now That the Strait of Hormuz Is Open, Europe Moves to Secure the Strait of Hormuz

Now that President Trump has done the hard work of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, European allies have decided that now is the time to act and have announced that the United Kingdom, alongside France, will be leading a purely defensive military operation to ensure freedom of navigation.

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🚨 JUST NOW: UK PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have ARRIVED to talk about maybe doing something to secure the Strait of Hormuz



Is there anybody more USELESS than these two?



They're endlessly talking while President Trump WENT IT ALONE.



In fact, the Gulf… pic.twitter.com/BdjwcOsBI6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer says the UK will lead a defensive military mission with France to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz pic.twitter.com/QUPKaywjou — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 17, 2026

"It’s good news that the Strait of Hormuz has now reopened. This must be a long lasting and workable solution, without tolls or restrictions on routes," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote in a statement. "Today we announced our joint plan with France and other international partners to protect freedom of navigation. We need to see a return to peace and stability, and a permanent ceasefire."

It’s good news that the Strait of Hormuz has now reopened.



This must be a long lasting and workable solution, without tolls or restrictions on routes.



Today we announced our joint plan with France and other international partners to protect freedom of navigation.



We need to… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 17, 2026

This comes as President Trump slammed supposed NATO allies Friday morning for their lack of assistance throughout the course of Operation Epic Fury, and in subsequent negotiations.

"Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT."

Trump went on to thank the Gulf nations that have supported the U.S. throughout the Iran war.

"Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help!" he wrote.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. President Trump just told NATO to SCREW OFF, saying they're a "paper tiger"



"Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH… pic.twitter.com/JXDoNmx5vO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026

🚨 TRUMP JUST SHOUTED OUT THE GULF STATES!



"Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help! President DONALD J. TRUMP" https://t.co/Fxt22SU4WL pic.twitter.com/bb9vZO8NpW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026

This comes as the conflict with Iran appears to be drawing to a close, after President Trump announced on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz has reopened and suggested that Iran has agreed to hand over what remains of its enriched nuclear material, though details of the arrangement remain unclear.

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"The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear 'Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner," he added. "Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT."

BREAKING: Iran has agreed to hand over ALL their "nuclear dust," and "no money will change hands" WHATSOEVER, per President Trump



Additionally, Trump has now BARRED the Israelis from bombing Lebanon any longer



"They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the USA. Enough is enough!" pic.twitter.com/iXXZXjO8hD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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