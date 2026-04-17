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Tipsheet

Now That the Strait of Hormuz Is Open, Europe Moves to Secure the Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 17, 2026 12:45 PM
Now That the Strait of Hormuz Is Open, Europe Moves to Secure the Strait of Hormuz
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

Now that President Trump has done the hard work of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, European allies have decided that now is the time to act and have announced that the United Kingdom, alongside France, will be leading a purely defensive military operation to ensure freedom of navigation.

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"It’s good news that the Strait of Hormuz has now reopened. This must be a long lasting and workable solution, without tolls or restrictions on routes," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote in a statement. "Today we announced our joint plan with France and other international partners to protect freedom of navigation. We need to see a return to peace and stability, and a permanent ceasefire."

This comes as President Trump slammed supposed NATO allies Friday morning for their lack of assistance throughout the course of Operation Epic Fury, and in subsequent negotiations.

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DONALD TRUMP EMMANUEL MACRON FRANCE KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

"Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I  TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT."

Trump went on to thank the Gulf nations that have supported the U.S. throughout the Iran war.

"Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help!" he wrote.

This comes as the conflict with Iran appears to be drawing to a close, after President Trump announced on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz has reopened and suggested that Iran has agreed to hand over what remains of its enriched nuclear material, though details of the arrangement remain unclear.

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"The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear 'Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner," he added. "Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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