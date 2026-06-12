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President Trump Just Blew a Hole in Iran's Alleged Leaked Deal

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 12, 2026 10:30 AM
President Trump Just Blew a Hole in Iran's Alleged Leaked Deal
The White House

As the Trump administration moves quickly toward securing what it hopes will be a final deal with Iran, details of the alleged agreement were leaked by the Iranian regime to state media, and the terms immediately sparked concern. 

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According to the reported details, the proposed agreement would include a U.S. commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements, full access to Iran’s financial assets, and 60 days of negotiations toward a final nuclear agreement. The leak also suggested that Iran’s missile program and support for proxy groups would be excluded from the talks, while any final agreement would be endorsed by the United Nations Security Council.

President Trump dismissed the "leaked" deal, saying it bears no resemblance to what was actually agreed to in writing.

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," the president wrote on Truth Social. "What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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The actual deal appears far more favorable, according to a senior administration official who shared portions of the proposal with Townhall.

Based on the details, the deal would require the destruction of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles and include binding commitments by Tehran to abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons, backed by a meaningful inspection and verification process to ensure compliance. The agreement would also reportedly include guarantees that Iran will no longer fund its terrorist proxy networks, as well as provisions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, Iran’s frozen assets would only be released after it follows through on its commitments under the agreement, creating a mechanism to ensure compliance before sanctions relief is granted.

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This comes as a final deal between Iran and the United States is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," the president wrote in a statement, Thursday, "Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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