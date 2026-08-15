Wisconsin's Crowley Is About to Get Shellacked Over His Miserable Record

Many Republicans likely pulled for Francesca Hong to win Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. She was the avowed democratic socialist, the furthest to the Left amid this far-left insurgency within the Democrat Party. She lost by 3,211 votes to David Crowley. He now faces Republican Tom Tiffany. It’s not over; Crowley is eminently beatable, with a more reasoned tone but still a lefty loony toon.

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David Crowley has made it clear that there isn’t a dime’s worth of difference between him and abolish-the-police socialist Francesca Hong.



Crowley has openly discussed defunding the police despite Milwaukee having a higher homicide rate, per capita, than Chicago. https://t.co/JgSWUu4qXI pic.twitter.com/PdevQyBt2f — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) August 12, 2026

Hong got carpet-bombed by the GOP, though there is something to be said for keeping one’s powder dry and message discipline to get more beatable candidates through the process. That’s moot — it’s Crowley’s time. He was already rejected by voters, dragged back into the race when it was clear Hong’s leftism was too unpalatable for them. Yet, there’s not much difference.

He’s called for the abolition of police; he couldn’t manage Milwaukee County’s healthcare system as commissioner. He’s also a tax-and-spend guy. He pretty much wants tax increases across the board.

On data centers, which are not popular in the state, Crowley, up until this week, wanted unfettered expansion and was not keen on Hong’s moratorium position, saying we must “look at the possible opportunity of us getting a piece of it.”

Now, he’s changed his tune. The internal polling dropped. Also, Hong was able to get three-time Trump voters to listen and, in some cases, support her candidacy based on her stance on data centers. Crowley discovered the same crosstabs it would seem.

#WisconsinGovernor



David Crowley’s campaign makes a new statement on data centers



“If local communities don't want a data center, they shouldn't be forced to have a data center.”



“No ifs, ands, or buts.” pic.twitter.com/6hz2xmL8oI — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 14, 2026

NBC: “Can you name one issue where you disagree most with Francesca Hong?”@DavidCCrowley: “Data centers.”



So, not abolishing the police or prisons? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RppLoygWNv — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 13, 2026

david crowley i know you hate me but please don’t do this!!!!!!!!!! people fucking hate data centers. 76% of winconsin thinks the cost outweighs the benefits! even tom tiffany is lying about taking a hard stance against them!!! https://t.co/HFOLzRW67w pic.twitter.com/Ddaux0qOmQ — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 13, 2026

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