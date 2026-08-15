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Wisconsin's Crowley Is About to Get Shellacked Over His Miserable Record

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 15, 2026 6:55 AM
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Wisconsin's Crowley Is About to Get Shellacked Over His Miserable Record
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Many Republicans likely pulled for Francesca Hong to win Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. She was the avowed democratic socialist, the furthest to the Left amid this far-left insurgency within the Democrat Party. She lost by 3,211 votes to David Crowley. He now faces Republican Tom Tiffany. It’s not over; Crowley is eminently beatable, with a more reasoned tone but still a lefty loony toon. 

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Hong got carpet-bombed by the GOP, though there is something to be said for keeping one’s powder dry and message discipline to get more beatable candidates through the process. That’s moot — it’s Crowley’s time. He was already rejected by voters, dragged back into the race when it was clear Hong’s leftism was too unpalatable for them. Yet, there’s not much difference. 

He’s called for the abolition of police; he couldn’t manage Milwaukee County’s healthcare system as commissioner. He’s also a tax-and-spend guy. He pretty much wants tax increases across the board. 

On data centers, which are not popular in the state, Crowley, up until this week, wanted unfettered expansion and was not keen on Hong’s moratorium position, saying we must “look at the possible opportunity of us getting a piece of it.”

Now, he’s changed his tune. The internal polling dropped. Also, Hong was able to get three-time Trump voters to listen and, in some cases, support her candidacy based on her stance on data centers. Crowley discovered the same crosstabs it would seem.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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