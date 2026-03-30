Iran Threatens to 'Rain Fire' on US Troops

Iran threatened to rain fire on U.S. troops if President Donald Trump escalates the war to a ground invasion as both parties work to come to an agreement to end the fighting.

Advertisement

The war has reached its 30-day mark and there are indications that it could become even more intense — especially if the U.S. sends in ground troops.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf recently accused Washington of planning to send ground troops into Iran’s borders, according to CNN.

“The enemy signals negotiation in public, while in secret it plots a ground attack,” he said, further warning that Iranian military forces are already “waiting for American soldiers to enter on the ground so they can rain fire upon them.” Meanwhile, the United States is still considering its options. While the president has not taken a ground invasion off the table, it appears he is looking for other ways to pressure the Iranian regime. The president has floated the idea of seizing Kharg Island to squash Iran’s oil revenue while destroying the regime’s ability to close down the Strait of Hormuz to mitigate its impact on the price of oil and other resources.

The war has taken a toll on Iran’s Arab neighbors as the regime has launched missile and drone attacks at Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and other nations.

Sec. Rubio: The objectives of this operation are destroying Iran’s navy, their defense industrial base, and their ability to make missile launchers. Imagine Iran two years from now, if they had thousands of more missiles.



pic.twitter.com/ZvxB6wUmy0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 30, 2026

The Trump administration offered a 15-point proposal to the regime, demanding that it give up parts of its nuclear and military ambitions. Iran’s counterproposal demands war reparations, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of U.S. bases in the Middle East.

The United States has deployed about 3,500 additional military personnel and assets to the region. Trump recently doubled down on his threat to target Iran’s energy infrastructure if it refuses to reach a deal soon.

The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.