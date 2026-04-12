Strait of Hormuz Blockade to Begin on Monday at 10 A.M ET

The U.S. will start the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday morning after negotiations failed. Iran refused to stop seeking nuclear weapons, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

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U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will run the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation.

CENTCOM forces will activate the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation.

🚨 THE BLOCKADE IS OFFICIAL!



The US military announces a Naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will COMMENCE at 10AM ET tomorrow morning at the direction of President Trump



47 has all the cards. Confirmed.



CENTCOM: "The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of… pic.twitter.com/876KYl8OfE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM forces won't impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports, the group said on social media.

🚨 BREAKING — IT'S OFFICIAL: CENTCOM has announced a FULL US NAVY BLOCKADE of the Strait of Hormuz will begin MONDAY at 10am ET, following President Trump’s order



It’s happening.



“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing… pic.twitter.com/6n1zX19QI4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 12, 2026

Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice before the start of the blockade.

All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

“TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation.



The blockade will be enforced impartially against… https://t.co/i8IU9lGab7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 12, 2026

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