Rep. Andy Ogles Just Handed Trump a Major Immigration Win

Shortly after being threatened with impeachment, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs has lifted the administrative stay that she issued which halted the Trump administration’s efforts to end Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals.

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JUST IN: Federal Judge clears the way to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis after 35 years. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 14, 2026

Rep. Andy Ogles, who has gained a reputation as one of the Republican Party’s most vocal immigration hawks, filed articles of impeachment against Burroughs on August 3, arguing that she had “defied the authority of both federal law and the Supreme Court” by issuing an activist ruling to stifle the Trump administration.

Ogles celebrated the win on social media, stating “this is why maximum pressure works. Judges who violate the law deserve impeachment.”

🚨 HUGE NEWS: After I filed articles of impeachment against radical Obama-appointed Judge Allison Burroughs, she has DROPPED her blocking of President Trump’s deportation of Somali aliens under TPS.



This is WHY maximum pressure works. Judges who violate the law deserve… pic.twitter.com/RPFWK6Oqqu — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) August 14, 2026

Despite the major win on immigration, Trump-endorsed Ogles was recently defeated in his Republican primary after a big-money leftist clean energy PAC dropped approximately $2 million in support of his opponent.

Somali nationals had been granted “temporary” protected status for 35 years after having been extended 23 times. Burroughs, an Obama-appointee, was the final roadblock for the Trump administration to begin the deportation of the approximately 4,000 Somalis with TPS status or a pending application.

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