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Rep. Andy Ogles Just Handed Trump a Major Immigration Win

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 15, 2026 11:00 AM
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Rep. Andy Ogles Just Handed Trump a Major Immigration Win
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Shortly after being threatened with impeachment, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs has lifted the administrative stay that she issued which halted the Trump administration’s efforts to end Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals.

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Rep. Andy Ogles, who has gained a reputation as one of the Republican Party’s most vocal immigration hawks, filed articles of impeachment against Burroughs on August 3, arguing that she had “defied the authority of both federal law and the Supreme Court” by issuing an activist ruling to stifle the Trump administration.

Ogles celebrated the win on social media, stating “this is why maximum pressure works. Judges who violate the law deserve impeachment.”

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Despite the major win on immigration, Trump-endorsed Ogles was recently defeated in his Republican primary after a big-money leftist clean energy PAC dropped approximately $2 million in support of his opponent.

Somali nationals had been granted “temporary” protected status for 35 years after having been extended 23 times. Burroughs, an Obama-appointee, was the final roadblock for the Trump administration to begin the deportation of the approximately 4,000 Somalis with TPS status or a pending application.

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News Topics HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JUDGES | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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