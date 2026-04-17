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Tipsheet

House GOP Narrowly Crushes Democrats' Iran War Powers Resolution

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 17, 2026 1:45 PM
House GOP Narrowly Crushes Democrats' Iran War Powers Resolution
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

House Republicans on Thursday narrowly defeated the latest Democratic war powers resolution on Iran.

The lower chamber voted 214-213 to block a measure that would have compelled President Donald Trump to end the military campaign against the Iranian regime unless he obtains congressional approval to continue the war.

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This comes as the war approaches the 60-day limit for military engagements that can be undertaken without the approval of Congress under federal law. This followed a Senate vote the day before in which the upper chamber also rejected the resolution with a 47-52 margin.

While the measure was defeated, the fact that it was so close seems to suggest that concerns over the war are no longer confined to Democrats.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02) told TIME, “By law, we got to either approve continued operations or stop” and that, “If it’s not approved, by law they have to stop their operations.”

If passed, the resolution would have instructed Trump to remove U.S. forces from the region unless Congress authorized Operation Epic Fury. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of beginning a military confrontation. He must then withdraw military forces within 60 days unless Congress approves continued action.

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Related:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Democrats have vowed to continue forcing votes on the resolution as the deadline draws closer, CBS News reported. Republicans, while still supporting the war, have begun asking questions about what the administration’s endgame is for the conflict.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the war is necessary to prevent the Iranian regime from achieving nuclear capabilities that could harm the U.S. or its allies. The U.S.-Israel airstrikes have targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities since February 28, when the war started.

Iran responded by launching a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, preventing critical oil and other resources from being transported through the waterway. The move resulted in a sharp increase in the price of oil, with Americans paying significantly more to fill up their cars.

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Trump extended his deadline by two weeks after having threatened to escalate the bombing campaign to include energy infrastructure and bridges. He announced on Friday that Iran has finally reopened the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran are still engaging in talks, with Pakistan and Oman helping to mediate the negotiations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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