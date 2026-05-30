James Talarico's Campaign Website Reveals His Radical Immigration Desires

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, has long-proven that he is anything but the moderate that his party has already begun to attempt to portray him as in hopes of swinging the election in his favor. His campaign website shows his hyper-progressive nature on a number of issues, but quite notably on the immigration front.

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Talarico famously stated that he believes that our southern border should be “like a front porch. It should have a welcome mat out front and a lock on the door.” Despite his insistence on having a “lock” to keep out intruders, the policies pushed by Talarico show that he wants anything but.

Democrat Texas Rep James Talarico: “Our southern border should be like our front porch. There should be a giant welcome mat out front”pic.twitter.com/wzjB8VZMEg — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 26, 2026

On his issues page, Talarico has outright called for an amnesty for long-time illegal aliens and a pathway to legal status for those who recently hopped the border. Talarico specifically states his desire is to create a “pathway to citizenship” for those who “have been here the longest,” and to create a new avenue for marriage fraud by including spouses of citizens to likewise receive citizenship.

The candidate also hopes to implement a new employer sponsorship program to import a greater number of low-skill workers into the country’s housing and agricultural sectors and to “hire more immigration judges to clear the asylum backlog.”

Talarico’s radical ideas don’t end there. Talarico’s website further reveals that he would attempt a federal implementation on New York and California’s failed efforts to prohibit ICE agents from wearing masks and force them to display identification.

Talarico will face off against Republican nominee Ken Paxton in for the seat in November.

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