Maine U.S. Senate Candidate Runs From Question About Alleged Porta-Potty Fetish

A candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine sprinted away from a reporter who asked if he still had to masturbate when he saw port-a-potties.

Graham Platner, a Democrat who’s known for his Nazi tattoo, apparently posted on Reddit about masturbating in port-a-potties, according to now-deleted posts.

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Graham Platner BOLTS inside a school entrance as he's asked: "Do you still have to masturbate when you see portapotties?" pic.twitter.com/n5TosI6VH0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2026

Fox News reported Platner posting in March 2017: "I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me."

Still, Platner is apparently the best candidate that Democrats can put forward to challenge incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Platner, who Time Magazine featured on its cover, has a history of saying offensive things — something Democrats used to cancel people for.

Left-wing Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner smeared the late “American Sniper” Chris Kyle in a 2024 podcast interview, suggesting that Kyle shot innocent civilians in Iraq to inflate his kill numbers.



Platner also bristled at the fact that Kyle and members of his platoon… pic.twitter.com/UQDxEmnXjH — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 20, 2026

“I got older and became a communist”



- Graham Platner 🤔 https://t.co/LAC3QB9FW0 — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) May 21, 2026

10 Awful Old Reddit Posts Haunting Graham Platner’s Maine Senate Bid:



1. Asked “Why don’t black people tip?” and called it a “solid stereotype” as a bartender.



2. Repeatedly used the r-word (at least 18 times) and f-slurs.



3. Called white rural Mainers “racist and stupid.”… pic.twitter.com/U3rW3bPuSN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 21, 2026

🚨DISGUSTING: Sexual deviant Graham Platner bragged about m*sturbating in public restrooms.



"I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portash*tter."https://t.co/q0J1e13DAP — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 19, 2026

Imagine being a democratic strategist today. Lies, gas lighting, making sure you’re paid in advance.



Here’s how one explained Graham Platner’s quote today:



“I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a porta-shitter...that blue water smell conditioned me.”



Senate material?… pic.twitter.com/9HVtGOndLh — New Hampshire News (@NHnewsUpdate) May 19, 2026

Democrat Senate Candidate Graham Platner had a Nazi-symbol tattoo controversy.



Deleted Reddit posts.



Anti-police rants.



Communist branding.



Now he is accused of mocking a Purple Heart recipient shot 4 times in Afghanistan.



And the 28 Democratic veterans in Congress? Silent. pic.twitter.com/clcs5Cq9Wq — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) May 21, 2026

Still, none of these has stopped Democrats from throwing their full support behind the man with a Nazi tattoo who apparently masturbated in port-a-potties.

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Graham Platner boasted “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me.”



Elizabeth Warren: I endorse Graham Platner! https://t.co/VcyU0EfISG pic.twitter.com/D1Xq9Fv3PT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2026

Let’s see the courageous Democrat vets defend this one…can’t wait to hear it. https://t.co/9l9w7Uh2ve — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) May 20, 2026

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