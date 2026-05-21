Maine U.S. Senate Candidate Runs From Question About Alleged Porta-Potty Fetish

Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
VIP
Ken Dilanian's Conflict With FBI Stats; CNN Is Struck by Its Non-Reporting on Minnesota Fraud Cases
Ken Dilanian's Conflict With FBI Stats; CNN Is Struck by Its Non-Reporting on...
Racing Champion Kyle Busch Dead at 41
Racing Champion Kyle Busch Dead at 41
VIP
After Killing Late Night Television, Stephen Colbert Signs Off
After Killing Late Night Television, Stephen Colbert Signs Off
VIP
Is AI The Answer to 'Fixing' NICS Gun Background Check System?
Is AI The Answer to 'Fixing' NICS Gun Background Check System?
Jeff Bezos Reveals the Truth About Wealthy Businesses That the Left Never Will
Jeff Bezos Reveals the Truth About Wealthy Businesses That the Left Never Will
This Republican Senate Candidate Says He Might Have to Consider 'Both Sides' of the Illegal Alien Issue
This Republican Senate Candidate Says He Might Have to Consider 'Both Sides' of...
The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart
The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person in San Francisco
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person...
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's Sky-High Gas Prices
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's...
Maryland Man Sentenced to 6 Years in $3.5 Million COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Maryland Man Sentenced to 6 Years in $3.5 Million COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Trio Sentenced in $10.7M Bingo Scam Targeting Funds for Sick Children
Trio Sentenced in $10.7M Bingo Scam Targeting Funds for Sick Children
Tipsheet

Maine U.S. Senate Candidate Runs From Question About Alleged Porta-Potty Fetish

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 21, 2026 6:14 PM
Maine U.S. Senate Candidate Runs From Question About Alleged Porta-Potty Fetish
Screenshot via Pod Save America

A candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine sprinted away from a reporter who asked if he still had to masturbate when he saw port-a-potties.

Graham Platner, a Democrat who’s known for his Nazi tattoo, apparently posted on Reddit about masturbating in port-a-potties, according to now-deleted posts.

Advertisement

Fox News reported Platner posting in March 2017: "I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me." 

Still, Platner is apparently the best candidate that Democrats can put forward to challenge incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Platner, who Time Magazine featured on its cover, has a history of saying offensive things — something Democrats used to cancel people for.

Recommended

Racing Champion Kyle Busch Dead at 41 Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

Still, none of these has stopped Democrats from throwing their full support behind the man with a Nazi tattoo who apparently masturbated in port-a-potties.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Racing Champion Kyle Busch Dead at 41 Amy Curtis
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart Dmitri Bolt
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks Amy Curtis
This Republican Senate Candidate Says He Might Have to Consider 'Both Sides' of the Illegal Alien Issue Dmitri Bolt
Spencer Pratt and the Dem Destruction of Los Angeles Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Racing Champion Kyle Busch Dead at 41 Amy Curtis
Advertisement