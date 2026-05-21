Maine U.S. Senate Candidate Runs From Question About Alleged Porta-Potty Fetish

A candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine sprinted away from a reporter who asked if he still had to masturbate when he saw port-a-potties.
Graham Platner, a Democrat who’s known for his Nazi tattoo, apparently posted on Reddit about masturbating in port-a-potties, according to now-deleted posts.
WATCH— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2026
Graham Platner BOLTS inside a school entrance as he's asked: "Do you still have to masturbate when you see portapotties?" pic.twitter.com/n5TosI6VH0
Fox News reported Platner posting in March 2017: "I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me."
Still, Platner is apparently the best candidate that Democrats can put forward to challenge incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).
Platner, who Time Magazine featured on its cover, has a history of saying offensive things — something Democrats used to cancel people for.
Left-wing Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner smeared the late “American Sniper” Chris Kyle in a 2024 podcast interview, suggesting that Kyle shot innocent civilians in Iraq to inflate his kill numbers.— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 20, 2026
Platner also bristled at the fact that Kyle and members of his platoon… pic.twitter.com/UQDxEmnXjH
“I got older and became a communist”— Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) May 21, 2026
- Graham Platner 🤔 https://t.co/LAC3QB9FW0
10 Awful Old Reddit Posts Haunting Graham Platner’s Maine Senate Bid:— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 21, 2026
1. Asked “Why don’t black people tip?” and called it a “solid stereotype” as a bartender.
2. Repeatedly used the r-word (at least 18 times) and f-slurs.
3. Called white rural Mainers “racist and stupid.”… pic.twitter.com/U3rW3bPuSN
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🚨DISGUSTING: Sexual deviant Graham Platner bragged about m*sturbating in public restrooms.— Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 19, 2026
"I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portash*tter."https://t.co/q0J1e13DAP
Nazi-linked Maine Democrat Graham Platner sexualizes — porta-potties? https://t.co/P7D6sKfMWV pic.twitter.com/b7t0BkIUOC— TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 19, 2026
Imagine being a democratic strategist today. Lies, gas lighting, making sure you’re paid in advance.— New Hampshire News (@NHnewsUpdate) May 19, 2026
Here’s how one explained Graham Platner’s quote today:
“I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a porta-shitter...that blue water smell conditioned me.”
Senate material?… pic.twitter.com/9HVtGOndLh
Democrat Senate Candidate Graham Platner had a Nazi-symbol tattoo controversy.— Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) May 21, 2026
Deleted Reddit posts.
Anti-police rants.
Communist branding.
Now he is accused of mocking a Purple Heart recipient shot 4 times in Afghanistan.
And the 28 Democratic veterans in Congress? Silent. pic.twitter.com/clcs5Cq9Wq
Still, none of these has stopped Democrats from throwing their full support behind the man with a Nazi tattoo who apparently masturbated in port-a-potties.
Graham Platner boasted “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me.”— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2026
Elizabeth Warren: I endorse Graham Platner! https://t.co/VcyU0EfISG pic.twitter.com/D1Xq9Fv3PT
Let’s see the courageous Democrat vets defend this one…can’t wait to hear it. https://t.co/9l9w7Uh2ve— Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) May 20, 2026
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