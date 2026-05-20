GOP Voters Are RINO Hunting
GOP Voters Are RINO Hunting
The Replies to This Cenk Uygur Tweet About Ed Gallrein Were Brutal
The Replies to This Cenk Uygur Tweet About Ed Gallrein Were Brutal
VIP
Iran Threatens War 'Beyond the Region' if the US Resumes Attacks
Iran Threatens War 'Beyond the Region' if the US Resumes Attacks
Ilhan Omar's Response When Questioned About Minnesota Fraud Scandal Tells Us All We Need to Know
Ilhan Omar's Response When Questioned About Minnesota Fraud Scandal Tells Us All We...
America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
If Voter Fraud Doesn't Happen, Why Is Spanberger Blocking Feds From Polling Places?
If Voter Fraud Doesn't Happen, Why Is Spanberger Blocking Feds From Polling Places?
A Book About the Threats to the Truth by AI Contains False Content Hallucinated by…You Guessed It
A Book About the Threats to the Truth by AI Contains False Content...
Jamie Raskin Continues to Lie About President Trump's Charlottesville Remarks
Jamie Raskin Continues to Lie About President Trump's Charlottesville Remarks
The U.S. Announces Indictment of Former Cuban Leader Raúl Castro
The U.S. Announces Indictment of Former Cuban Leader Raúl Castro
Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?
Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?
US to Withdraw 5,000 Troops From Europe
US to Withdraw 5,000 Troops From Europe
James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People
James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People
Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line
Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line
When Political Violence Becomes Acceptable, It Becomes Inevitable
When Political Violence Becomes Acceptable, It Becomes Inevitable
Tipsheet

Let's See Who Will Defend the Latest Fiasco Involving Graham Platner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2026 3:00 PM
Let's See Who Will Defend the Latest Fiasco Involving Graham Platner
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner is willing to endure a thousand cuts, right? The Maine Democrat who will face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the fall was already in trouble over his Nazi tattoo, which he finally embraced. He apologized, cleaned it up, and later took it back, claiming his military service influenced his decision, or something. Now, he’s been busted for posting about masturbating in porta-potties and using a compromised Taliban network to make phone sex calls. 

Advertisement

The way you know the baggage surrounding Platner is bad is that even his own advisers can’t really defend him. It’s about the aura of authenticity he brings, and the hopes that voters will realize we’re flawed and whatnot. 

This isn’t underage drinking or smoking pot in college, guys—the guy has a Nazi tattoo. He also palled around ANTIFA-like groups. Now, he was caught mocking a wounded veteran, saying he “didn’t deserve to live” (via Fox News):

Recommended

The Replies to This Cenk Uygur Tweet About Ed Gallrein Were Brutal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s deleted Reddit account has continued to cause headaches for his campaign in recent months, and a recently resurfaced post appearing to mock a U.S. soldier almost killed in combat is stirring up more controversy. 

"This video never gets old," the Reddit account "P-Hustle" — which Platner has acknowledged he owned — posted in June 2019, in reference to a viral video from the helmet cam of Pfc. Ted Daniels taken during a clash with Taliban fighters in 2012 that ended in Daniels being shot four times. He earned a Purple Heart for his injuries.

"Dumb motherf----- didn't deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a-- wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s--- decision possible when it comes to small unit combat." 

Oh, I can’t wait to see how Democrats defend this. The ‘he’s a Nazi, but our Nazi’ was bad enough. Hoping wounded heroes die is quite another thing, maybe even disqualifying. 

What a bad dude. 

Advertisement

Oh, and now he's pretty much accusing the late great Chris Kyle of being a murderer:

Not the first time, by the way. That smear goes back to 2015:


Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Replies to This Cenk Uygur Tweet About Ed Gallrein Were Brutal Matt Vespa
Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line Dmitri Bolt
Ilhan Omar's Response When Questioned About Minnesota Fraud Scandal Tells Us All We Need to Know Jeff Charles
America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Victor Davis Hanson
Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure? Amy Curtis
The Federalist's Co-Founder Explains Why Massie Lost Last Night Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Replies to This Cenk Uygur Tweet About Ed Gallrein Were Brutal Matt Vespa
Advertisement