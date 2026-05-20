Let's See Who Will Defend the Latest Fiasco Involving Graham Platner

Graham Platner is willing to endure a thousand cuts, right? The Maine Democrat who will face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the fall was already in trouble over his Nazi tattoo, which he finally embraced. He apologized, cleaned it up, and later took it back, claiming his military service influenced his decision, or something. Now, he’s been busted for posting about masturbating in porta-potties and using a compromised Taliban network to make phone sex calls.

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The way you know the baggage surrounding Platner is bad is that even his own advisers can’t really defend him. It’s about the aura of authenticity he brings, and the hopes that voters will realize we’re flawed and whatnot.

Graham Platner's advisor—who wanted to put his penis in a children's book—defends Platner proudly bragging about m*sturbating in public restrooms.



“When real people run for office, that embodies the good parts of it. It also embodies the realities that people live real lives.” pic.twitter.com/lKu37SKq4N — Nick Puglia (@nickpuglia) May 19, 2026

This isn’t underage drinking or smoking pot in college, guys—the guy has a Nazi tattoo. He also palled around ANTIFA-like groups. Now, he was caught mocking a wounded veteran, saying he “didn’t deserve to live” (via Fox News):

Let’s see the courageous Democrat vets defend this one…can’t wait to hear it. https://t.co/9l9w7Uh2ve — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) May 20, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: Outrage is erupting after Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner MOCKED a wounded soldier, saying our hero should've died



The soldier was shot at by the Taliban, and then Platner wished he DIED. Platner will face Susan Collins (R) this November



"Dumb motherf… pic.twitter.com/3jcTz3Bxit — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s deleted Reddit account has continued to cause headaches for his campaign in recent months, and a recently resurfaced post appearing to mock a U.S. soldier almost killed in combat is stirring up more controversy. "This video never gets old," the Reddit account "P-Hustle" — which Platner has acknowledged he owned — posted in June 2019, in reference to a viral video from the helmet cam of Pfc. Ted Daniels taken during a clash with Taliban fighters in 2012 that ended in Daniels being shot four times. He earned a Purple Heart for his injuries. "Dumb motherf----- didn't deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a-- wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s--- decision possible when it comes to small unit combat."

Oh, I can’t wait to see how Democrats defend this. The ‘he’s a Nazi, but our Nazi’ was bad enough. Hoping wounded heroes die is quite another thing, maybe even disqualifying.

What a bad dude.

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Oh, and now he's pretty much accusing the late great Chris Kyle of being a murderer:

Left-wing Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner smeared the late “American Sniper” Chris Kyle in a 2024 podcast interview, suggesting that Kyle shot innocent civilians in Iraq to inflate his kill numbers.



Platner also bristled at the fact that Kyle and members of his platoon… pic.twitter.com/UQDxEmnXjH — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 20, 2026

Not the first time, by the way. That smear goes back to 2015:





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