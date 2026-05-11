Is This a Sign That Maine's Alleged Nazi Oyster Farmer Knows His Campaign Could Get Nuked?

Graham Platner will be the Democrat to face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) after the establishment pick—Gov. Janet Mills—dropped out once her poll deficit became insurmountable. The Platner team can now focus on the general election since he’s the presumed nominee, and they wasted no time doing so last week. He’s gone full-throated attack mode, which often isn’t a good sign; no campaign wants to be the first to go negative.

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Is it because he knows more baggage about him will be exposed? Platner has a flood of bad news surrounding him: he trained with an ANTIFA-like rifle club, posted numerous homophobic remarks on Reddit, and has a Nazi tattoo, which he apologized for, cleaned up, retracted the apology, and later pretty much blamed his military service for making him get one or something — it’s a mess. He also lied about not having DC consultants drive his campaign, though that’s more inside baseball.

What could be evident in the clip below is that his camp knows the tattoo issue could ruin him. It was worsened by national Democrats, who mainly expressed the ‘he may be a Nazi, but he’s our Nazi’ idea in media interviews. That brought yet another wave of scrutiny. I’m sure Platner’s team would prefer to let this fade away quietly. But that’s not going to happen. He’s the alleged Nazi oyster farmer whom Democrats believe is the antidote to Trumpism.

Graham Platner dismisses voters’ concerns about his Nazi tattoo and past statements like saying women should "act like an adult" to avoid rape:



“Saying stupid shit on the internet as being like somehow...going to so obviously must mean exactly who you are.” pic.twitter.com/OKxArxlfaC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2026

He’s now trying to downplay all the things: “Saying stupid sh*t on the internet as being like somehow...going to so obviously must mean exactly who you are.”

Well, yeah, Grammy—it sort of does. It’s why posts about assassinating the president can land you a visit by federal agents.

Platner also made some problematic remarks about rape, saying that women could avoid being assaulted by acting like adults.

Mark Halperin is teasing that the opposition research on Platner is devastating. It’s not just election-killing—he might have to leave the state.

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