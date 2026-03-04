That Oyster Farmer With the Nazi Tattoos Who's Trying to Unseat Susan Collins Is in Trouble Again

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) must be feeling good right now. She’s leading in the polls against the two people she could face in the general in November. And the one candidate, Graham Platner, the Democrats thought could be the counterbalance to the nation’s embrace of populism and Donald Trump, turned out to be a Nazi. I’m sorry—that’s not fair; he had Nazi tattoos. He also trained with an Antifa-like gun club.

Advertisement

Platner ‘removed’ the tattoos in a damage control move that more resembled satire. This oyster farmer, who was supposed to be Mr. Sticks and Rural Roy, was pushing against the narrative that Democrats are coastal and urban-based snobs, turns out to be just like the rest of his party. Frankly, if Herr Platner wins the Democratic primary, the Collins camp will have plenty to pick him apart: he bashed police, gay people, called rural Americans racist and dumb, shot guns with leftist whackos, and has Nazi tattoos.

Mein Kampf, am I right, Platty boy.

You also said your campaign wouldn’t be run by consultants. That’s a lie.

UH OH—Graham Platner, the wannabe ME senator who had a nazi tattoo, caught lying AGAIN!



PLATNER: "This is NOT a campaign that's run by consultants. It's not a campaign where we're bringing in a bunch of fancy DC people."



REALITY: Platner spent $2.25 MILLION on DC consultants 🤡 pic.twitter.com/XQaEdd4wFm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2026

You have talking points being manufactured that you didn’t have those Nazi tattoos. That’s a lie.

Fetterman responds to Graham Platner saying he should lose his seat:



“Oh, really? The guy with the Nazi tattoo? Yeah, I'm devastated by that.” https://t.co/B71tQcyTwf — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 3, 2026

🚨Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoo Messaging Has LEAKED!



Townhall obtained screenshots of internal campaign talking points detailing strategy for deflecting ongoing scandals.



"Graham is not a Nazi and has never had a Nazi tattoo."



Fact check FALSE. pic.twitter.com/bJqU0T0RtT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2026

And you know the DC operative base is around when this talking point goes out:

Graham Platner - Proof of Citizenship Is Suppression



He's not wrong. Suppressing foreigners from voting in our elections will hinder his chances of winning and increase hers. pic.twitter.com/4cOPKJcJ00 — TheUnquirer (@unquirer) February 15, 2026

My man, what are you talking about? Maine is whiter than Wonder Bread. You’re losing right now because you suck.

Play ‘Erika’ and march off the cliff, lad. I think you might be cooked before this race even begins.

The Janet Mills campaign released a memo today that cites 2 polls Per NBC



2026 Maine Senate Election Poll



Impact Research Poll (🔵)

🔴 Susan Collins: 55% (+14)

🔵 Graham Platner: 41



Tony Fabrizio Poll (🔴)

🔴 Susan Collins: 51% (+13)

🔵 Graham Platner: 38 pic.twitter.com/OKunfaBpfR — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) February 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.