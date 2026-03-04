VIP
Tipsheet

That Oyster Farmer With the Nazi Tattoos Who's Trying to Unseat Susan Collins Is in Trouble Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 04, 2026 6:55 AM
That Oyster Farmer With the Nazi Tattoos Who's Trying to Unseat Susan Collins Is in Trouble Again
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) must be feeling good right now. She’s leading in the polls against the two people she could face in the general in November. And the one candidate, Graham Platner, the Democrats thought could be the counterbalance to the nation’s embrace of populism and Donald Trump, turned out to be a Nazi. I’m sorry—that’s not fair; he had Nazi tattoos. He also trained with an Antifa-like gun club. 

Platner ‘removed’ the tattoos in a damage control move that more resembled satire. This oyster farmer, who was supposed to be Mr. Sticks and Rural Roy, was pushing against the narrative that Democrats are coastal and urban-based snobs, turns out to be just like the rest of his party. Frankly, if Herr Platner wins the Democratic primary, the Collins camp will have plenty to pick him apart: he bashed police, gay people, called rural Americans racist and dumb, shot guns with leftist whackos, and has Nazi tattoos.  

Mein Kampf, am I right, Platty boy. 

You also said your campaign wouldn’t be run by consultants. That’s a lie.  

You have talking points being manufactured that you didn’t have those Nazi tattoos. That’s a lie.  

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTIFA MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

And you know the DC operative base is around when this talking point goes out: 

My man, what are you talking about? Maine is whiter than Wonder Bread. You’re losing right now because you suck.  

Play ‘Erika’ and march off the cliff, lad. I think you might be cooked before this race even begins. 

