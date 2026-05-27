Will Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Go Free?

Former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan might not face any consequences for obstructing ICE officials last year. Despite being found guilty by a jury in December, presiding Judge Lynn Adelman has canceled her June 3 sentencing hearing and is instead reportedly 'reconsidering' motions to either acquit Dugan or order a new trial.

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Former Milwaukee County judge Hannah Dugan won't be sentenced next week after all. Instead, liberal federal judge Lynn Adelman will reconsider her motions to either acquit her or order a new trial. https://t.co/KmzSFISJ1u pic.twitter.com/rNwWKYeHsu — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) May 26, 2026

Here's more:

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman has postponed the scheduled June 3 sentencing of former Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan and instead set oral arguments on a defense motion seeking reconsideration of requests for acquittal and a new trial. Dugan, 66, was convicted in December of one felony count of obstruction after a federal jury found she impeded immigration agents attempting to arrest an undocumented immigrant in her courtroom. Jurors acquitted her of a misdemeanor count of concealing an individual to prevent arrest. The obstruction conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $350,000. As a first-time, nonviolent offender, Dugan had been widely expected to avoid prison time. The case stems from an April 18, 2025, incident at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Immigration agents arrived with an administrative warrant for Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, a Mexican national who had re-entered the U.S. illegally and was appearing before Dugan on state domestic-abuse battery charges. According to trial evidence, Dugan learned agents were waiting in the hallway, confronted them, told them the warrant was insufficient, directed them elsewhere and then escorted Flores-Ruiz out a nonpublic side door.

It's clear that if you break the law, especially in 'resistance' of the Trump administration, you will not face a punishment for your crimes.

Two tiered system. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) May 26, 2026

We absolutely have a two-tiered justice system. One for Democrats and their preferred constituencies, and one for the rest of us.

It’s good to be a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/UU1XJoKlQ5 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) May 26, 2026

They're (D)ifferent.

For some reason, I suspected Hannah Dugan would get off the hook. — deplorablehomo (@deplorable_homo) May 26, 2026

This writer genuinely believed Adelman wouldn't undermine the courts by protecting Dugan. She was wrong, it seems.

Wtf?? 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 Absolutely NOT!! She was found guilty by a jury of her peers!! People that had no skin in the game! Laws for me, but not for thee!?!? — DeplorableLadyHDRiderWI (@LadyHDRiderWI) May 26, 2026

A Somali fraudster in Minnesota was also found guilty by a jury and the judge threw out that verdict, too.

If the parties were swapped, the libtards would be protesting outside Adelmans house, threatening his family. — Time for Article V Convention of States 🍊 (@dmilet) May 26, 2026

Yes, they would be.

Liberals get away with everything, while a granny standing outside the capital observing 1/6 gets months in jail. https://t.co/Cmmo96aOGU — 🎶Julann🌹🍿 (@julannwis) May 26, 2026

The January 6 defendants got almost 900 years behind bars, collectively.

The whole point of a jury trial is to have a trial by your peers. Not trial by judge.

According her now is a slap in the face to everybody in Wisconsin. https://t.co/EREBq8Y0UW — Ms Lady A (@Ms_Lady_A_band) May 27, 2026

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This is a slap in the face. Not just to the people of Wisconsin, but to the victims of the illegal alien Dugan helped. Remember, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's court because of domestic violence charges. Flores-Ruiz's victims were present that day, and witnesses testified in Dugan's trial that they were scared of Flores-Ruiz. Instead of getting justice for them, Dugan helped Flores-Ruiz try to evade ICE.

There is no justice for anyone in this.

It sure seems like the fix is in and former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan's conviction will be overturned or liberal federal judge Lynn Adelman will grant her a new trial. pic.twitter.com/Bs3FL9erkb — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) May 27, 2026

"It looks as though former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan might just get away with committing a federal crime after all. She was supposed to be sentenced next week, but instead, liberal federal Judge Lynn Adelman canceled that sentencing hearing and will instead hear oral arguments on Dugan's motions to either acquit her or to order a new trial," O'Donnell said.

"Now, her arguments are beyond pitiful. She actually claims she had absolute immunity to commit whatever crime she wants, just because she happened to be in her courtroom at the time. But those pitiful arguments may well win the day and not because they're anything but pitiful arguments," O'Donnell continued, "but because Adelman does not want Dugan to have a criminal conviction on her record. He wants to wipe it out or, at the very least, give her a do-over so a more liberal jury will acquit her. Handing down a sentence next week would take the decision out of his hands. She'd need to appeal to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals which would almost certainly laugh her arguments right out of their courtroom. She knows this and Adelman does, too."

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"That's why he won't sentence her. He can't. Once he does, Dugan is a convicted felon forever. So now, he's trying desperately to keep that from happening."

We have no justice system. We have a system that rewards criminals and Democrat partisans and punishes conservatives. That system will quickly become unsustainable and grounds for further political hostilities.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan following her arrest, and Dugan herself resigned from her post. That's an admission of guilt, and now it seems justice will not be served.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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