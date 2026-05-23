Maryland Fraudster Allegedly Used 30 Stolen Identities in SNAP Scheme

A Maryland man received a federal prison term this week for a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits fraud scam and other related crimes.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Brendyn Andrew, 34, of Gaithersburg, to 54 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for SNAP benefits fraud, possessing unauthorized access devices, aggravated identity theft, passport fraud, and witness tampering, in connection with the scheme.

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Judge Chuang also ordered Andrew to pay $41,699.79 in restitution.

In February 2025, a grand jury indicted Andrew for aggravated identity theft, SNAP benefits fraud, social security number misuse, and theft of government property. Then, in May 2025, a grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Andrew with additional crimes for possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices; aggravated identity theft; passport fraud; and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

According to court documents, between February and June 2021, Andrew used the Department of Human Services’ online system to apply for SNAP benefits and obtain electronic benefit transfer cards later found in his possession.

Andrew, who used identities belonging to more than 30 individuals, intentionally misrepresented his identity to obtain the benefits.

A Maryland man received a federal prison term, today, for masterminding a SNAP benefits fraud scam and other related crimes.



U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Brendyn Andrew, 34, of Gaithersburg, to 54 months in federal prison in connection with the scheme.… pic.twitter.com/mJ3XnU8geW — US Attorney Maryland (@USAO_MD) May 22, 2026

In October 2022, during the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement found Andrew in possession of more than 15 EBT cards in the names of other individuals. Then, in January 2023, and again in February 2024, Andrew submitted United States passport applications. On the applications, Andrew stated he was other individuals, and without legal authority, used the victims’ social security numbers. One of the individuals is Andrew’s brother. Records obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed Andrew flew multiple times, using the fraudulent passport he obtained in his brother’s name.

Additionally, in March 2025, while detained on the original indictment at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore, Maryland, Andrew spoke to Dominique Collins, 38, of Stafford, Virginia, his girlfriend and co-conspirator, on the phone. During the call, Andrew asked Collins to delete an e-mail account to make the account unavailable for use in an official proceeding.

In March 2026, Collins pled guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, or informant. Collins’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, at 9:30 a.m.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the USDA-OIG and DSS for their work in the investigation, along with the Montgomery County Police Department for its investigative assistance. Ms. Hayes also thanked Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kertisha Dixon who is prosecuting the case.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Charmeka Parker, U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General (USDA-OIG) Northeast Region, and Special Agent in Charge David Richeson, U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) – Washington Field Office. This prosecution is part of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

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For more information about the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to report fraud, visit justice.gov/usao-md and justice.gov/usao-md/report-fraud.

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