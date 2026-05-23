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Look Who Introduced President Trump at a Rally Yesterday. And Some Libs Were Furious.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 23, 2026 6:30 AM
Look Who Introduced President Trump at a Rally Yesterday. And Some Libs Were Furious.
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

President Trump visited Rep. Mike Lawler’s (D-NY) district, where he held a rally for the congressman ahead of the 2026 midterms. The event was held in Suffern at Rockland Community College. Giants quarterback Jackson Dart introduced him.

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 I have two main issues: First, the ‘go big blue’ chant needs to stop. I’m a dedicated New York Giants fan—I can’t stand it. Second, maybe Dart could have practiced his lines more, because saying you’re “pleasured” to introduce the president sounds strange. I understand what he meant, and it’s not wrong, but the wording felt odd. Of course, it’s an honor. Trump said that Dart was a future hall of famer (via NY Post):

Donald Trump sees big things for Jaxson Dart.

The Giants QB introduced the president to an audience at Rockland Community College in Suffern as Trump promoted tax cuts he signed last year.

“I want to thank Jaxson Dart, this is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book,” Trump said, pointing at Dart. “Thank you, thank you Jaxson. Lot of talent.”

[…]

“Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here,” he said. “I gotta start this off with a ‘Go Big Blue.'”

The packed house was happy to oblige, joining in a quick cheer for the Giants.

Fans hope Trump’s prognostication about their QB is right.

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Dart is heading into his second year. I hope he does well, but some people are not, especially liberal Giants fans who seemed aghast that this kid from Ole Miss is a Trump supporter. This didn't surprise anyone. Also, those who are upset are the usual anti-Trump folks you see on CNN every day. It’s not a big deal. It’s not controversial, and this will be forgotten in a few days. Not that it wasn’t awesome, but it’s not a news cycle-dominating event. Another wave of airstrikes on Iran is looming, 2026 is kicking into high gear, and we still have redistricting fights ahead. 

Some knew how to react to the news. Others failed miserably. 

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Good for you, Jackson. And don’t worry about the fallout. There won’t be any. 

BONUS: The family of Sheridan Gorman addressed the crowd...and ho boy

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