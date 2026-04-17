Fake ID Factory: Michigan Man Pleads Guilty After Stealing Identities of 250+ People

A Michigan man pled guilty on Thursday to illegally possessing social security cards, driver’s licenses, and equipment to make fake documents – all of which were ultimately used to cause over half a million dollars in fraud losses.

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Jerome Antwan Andrews, 41, pleaded guilty.

In his plea agreement, Andrews admitted to possessing the social security numbers and driver’s license information for over 250 people, as well as an identification card printer, an embosser, a laminator, and a card cutter.

United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Anthony P. D'Esposito, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, and Jared Murphey, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations-Detroit.

“My office and our law enforcement partners are committed to dismantling the networks that allow fraudsters like Mr. Andrews to flourish.” U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. stated. “We will aggressively prosecute identity theft and fraud.”

Andrews also admitted that his business model was to create and sell fake Social Security cards and driver’s licenses in the names of real people, and that his conduct caused more than $550,000 in fraud losses. Criminals who bought the fake IDs could take out debt in other people's names, file tax returns, or file for government benefits.

“Identity theft causes lasting harm to innocent victims and fraudulent identification documents undermine the security of our communities,” said HSI Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey. “HSI remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt these criminal operations and protect Americans from these schemes.”

Southfield Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of

Fake IDs and ID-Making Equipment Used to Cause over $500k in Fraud Losseshttps://t.co/lWAGbw03kI — U.S. Attorney EDMI (@USAO_MIE) April 16, 2026

Andrews faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the pecuniary gain or loss. Sentencing will occur before United States District Judge Terrance G. Berg.

“Jerome Antwan Andrews and his criminal associates stole more than $1.5 million by submitting hundreds of fraudulent claims to a pandemic program intended to help unemployed American workers. Today’s conviction of Andrews represents yet another attack in our war against fraud. It sends a stern warning that my office will relentlessly investigate those bad actors greedily lining their pockets with U.S. taxpayer funds,” said Anthony P. D'Esposito, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. “If you try to game the system, we will investigate you and hold you accountable.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Labor — Office of Inspector General. Significant investigative assistance was provided by the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department, and the United States Secret Service Southeast Michigan Financial Crimes Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney K. Craig Welkener.

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